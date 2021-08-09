Beats Studio Buds are the first of the company's products in a long time to work equally well with Android devices as Apple ones (Apple does own Beats, after all). At their MSRP of $150, they come up a bit short — but today, you can snag a pair for $130, $20 off.

The buds support Fast Pair and charge over USB-C, meaning Android users get more or less the same experience as iPhone folks do. In our review, we said that, while the Beats Studio Buds are very comfortable, block a lot of ambient noise, and have the full, bassy sound Beats is known for, a dearth of advanced features like wireless charging made their asking price a touch high. But a $20 price cut is significant in this segment, and brings the Studio Buds better in line with competing earbuds.

This price is available on all three colors from multiple retailers. Hit any of the links below to check 'em out.