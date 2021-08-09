Welcome to Monday, everyone. It looks like we had a packed weekend of sales, and so I have a plump roundup to start off the week, including a few standouts. First up is Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, a solid point and click puzzler. Next, I have The House of Da Vinci 2, the second entry in one of the best escape room series out there. Last but not least is Mars Power Industries, a relaxing and atmospheric puzzle game that's great for winding down in the evening. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 31 temporarily free and 45 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Positional: An Elegant Location Information App $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. How much can I spend? Expense Tracker Premium $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Darkland : Cube Escape Puzzle Platformer Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Infinite Launch $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. [VIP]Coin Princess: Offline Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Data Defense $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. [VIP] DungeonMon : Offline Idle Merge Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: Offline RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. [VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Offline Defence RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. [VIP]Missile Dude RPG : Offline tap tap hero $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Theme Park Simulator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. [VIP] WeaponWar : Offline Idle Merge Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. BattleTime: Ultimate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. BattleTime 2: Ultimate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Manor $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Underwater Aqua Queen Master 3D: Scuba Adventures $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Block Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Light Pink - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Hexanet White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  3. One UI Icon Pack - Samsung Icons & Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Keep Screen Awake $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Filter Calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Amazing Wheels Pro (No ads) $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Display Calibration Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Enpuzzled $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Magic Cookies! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Note Fighter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. What Lies Underground - A Puzzle Adventure $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Dungeon Maker $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Hostage Negotiator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Magicus $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Demetrios $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Hollow Earth - Hardcore Arcade Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Speed Ball $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. The House of Da Vinci 2 $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Cartoon Hot Racer 3D Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Driving simulator VAZ 2108 SE Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Homestuck Pesterquest $11.99 -> $8.39; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Jack in Space - educational game $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Orwell $5.49 -> $3.79; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Space Battle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Xtreme Rally Driver HD Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Fruti Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Flat Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Pix-Pie Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Adaptive Pixel Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Adaptive Pixel Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Adaptive Pixel White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. The Plan Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Daily Wallpapers Pro - Auto Change Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Dark Pink - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Nambula - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Nambula Bubblegum - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Olympia Sticker - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Splatter - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. NYON Icon Pack: On sale $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?