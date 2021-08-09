Welcome to Monday, everyone. It looks like we had a packed weekend of sales, and so I have a plump roundup to start off the week, including a few standouts. First up is Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, a solid point and click puzzler. Next, I have The House of Da Vinci 2, the second entry in one of the best escape room series out there. Last but not least is Mars Power Industries, a relaxing and atmospheric puzzle game that's great for winding down in the evening. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 31 temporarily free and 45 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Positional: An Elegant Location Information App $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- How much can I spend? Expense Tracker Premium $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Darkland : Cube Escape Puzzle Platformer Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Infinite Launch $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- [VIP]Coin Princess: Offline Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP] DungeonMon : Offline Idle Merge Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: Offline RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Offline Defence RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG : Offline tap tap hero $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Theme Park Simulator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP] WeaponWar : Offline Idle Merge Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BattleTime: Ultimate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- BattleTime 2: Ultimate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Manor $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Underwater Aqua Queen Master 3D: Scuba Adventures $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Block Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Light Pink - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hexanet White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- One UI Icon Pack - Samsung Icons & Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Keep Screen Awake $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Filter Calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Amazing Wheels Pro (No ads) $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Display Calibration Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Enpuzzled $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Magic Cookies! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Note Fighter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- What Lies Underground - A Puzzle Adventure $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Maker $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hostage Negotiator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Magicus $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Demetrios $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hollow Earth - Hardcore Arcade Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speed Ball $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- The House of Da Vinci 2 $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cartoon Hot Racer 3D Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Driving simulator VAZ 2108 SE Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Homestuck Pesterquest $11.99 -> $8.39; Sale ends in 7 days
- Jack in Space - educational game $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Orwell $5.49 -> $3.79; Sale ends in 7 days
- Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Space Battle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Xtreme Rally Driver HD Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Fruti Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Flat Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pix-Pie Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Adaptive Pixel Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Adaptive Pixel Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Adaptive Pixel White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Plan Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Auto Change Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Pink - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nambula - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nambula Bubblegum - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Olympia Sticker - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Splatter - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- NYON Icon Pack: On sale $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Comments