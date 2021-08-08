We're all still reeling from the Pixel 6 announcement this week, an effort certainly intended to get ahead of the usual round-up of leaks that plague Google's smartphones. While it may have been a surprise, it was undoubtedly a welcome one. From its unique design and color choices to the brand-new Tensor chip, this is the most interesting the Pixel series has been since, well, arguably the original.



It's a tease that kicks off an exciting fall for smartphones. On Wednesday, Samsung will hold another Galaxy Unpacked event to launch its next two folding phones, the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. Thanks to a long-running series of leaks, we know nearly everything there is to know about both devices. From its design to its specs and several of its accessories, all Wednesday's event will really reveal is when they'll be officially available for purchase and how much they'll cost.

Samsung and Google aren't the only phone companies with plans for this fall, of course. If OnePlus is producing on its regular schedule, a OnePlus 9T could be right around the corner. Motorola recently announced its Edge 20 series, though it won't confirm which of its phones are coming to the US. Other manufacturers, like Nokia and TCL, likely have new devices in the pipeline. Maybe Microsoft will blow us away with its recently-leaked Surface Duo 2.

And, of course, there's the elephant in the room. It'll be hard to ignore Apple's dominance in the world of tech news come September. The iPhone 13 — or 12S, or whatever — is bound to be as big of a hit as the chip shortage will allow for these days. While many of us Android super-fans are locked into this ecosystem for good, plenty of people will opt to try out iOS for a year, just as Samsung or Google's devices may lure some of Apple's users to the green bubble side.

However, with Google kicking off this fall's upgrade cycle with a bombshell announcement, there's no doubt some of our readers have had their expectations shaken up. So, how has the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro affected your near-future smartphone plans? Are you holding off until it's officially available to see just how well that Tensor chip holds up in day-to-day performance? Or has its unorthodox design and the lack of a truly small model pushed you to consider other options?

Did the Pixel 6 change your near-future plans for a smartphone? Yes, I was planning on upgrading soon but will hold off for the Pixel 6.

Yes, I wasn't planning on buying a new phone but will pick up a Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6 is a contender, but I'm still weighing my options.

No, I'm still planning on buying a different phone than the Pixel 6.

No, because I don't plan on upgrading my phone any time soon. View Results