Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. This week we have a data restore tool from Google, a popular video editor that's finally made its way from iOS to Android, and the arrival of the official IMDb TV app for smartphones. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.

Apps

Data Restore Tool

Android Police coverage: Google brings Android Data Restore Tool to the Play Store following backup overhaul

Google's Data Restore Tool is a system app that's already on your device, but now that this app is finally available on the Play Store, Google can easily update it so that everyone's app is up to date. Seeing that Google recently overhauled how backups work, providing a way to update to this new version across all of Android is definitely a welcome change, not that most people will even notice. However, it's still a welcome change all the same since we can now expect easy and seamless updates for the Data Restore Tool going forward.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Videoleap by Lightricks. Official Android release!

Android Police coverage: Fan-favorite video editor leaps from iPhone to Android

Videoleap is a popular video editor on iOS that has finally made its way to Android. You can apply all kinds of effects to your videos while editing, which ideally allows people to create professional-looking videos to impress friends and family. Of course, many of the app's functions are locked behind paywalls, so expect to dish out some cash if you'd like to use this popular editor's full capabilities.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $7.99 - $69.99

IMDb TV

Android Police coverage: IMDb TV gets a dedicated Android app more than two years after launch

IMDb TV took its time coming to smartphones on Android. Two years, in fact. While we saw the release of the ATV app back in February, it took several months for Amazon to launch the smartphone version. As you would expect, all of IMDB's content is here, and so you can stream the shows and movies contained within. So if you've been waiting for Amazon to finally get around to releasing the smartphone IMDB app, it's finally here.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Notification light / LED for Pixel - aodNotify

Notification light / LED for Pixel is precisely that, an app that you can use to control and theme your notification alerts on Pixel devices. Not only can you use this app to add a notification LED to the screen, but you can also create a battery ring around your pinhole camera. Heck, you can even add a battery ring around the entire screen for some spiffy and useful edge lighting. So if you own a Pixel and have been looking for a way to add a notification light to the screen or a useful battery ring, then this is the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $4.99

Adobe Connect New

Adobe Connect New is a communication app where you can attend meetings, webinars, and virtual classrooms, which sounds a lot like a Slack clone. It would seem this app has been rewritten from the ground up, so if it sounds familiar, that's because it was available before, but nobody liked it. So if you're deep into Adobe's ecosystem, or your work or school uses Adobe Connect for meetings, then you can now install this new app in the hopes that it performs better than the last.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Google TV Setup

Android Police coverage: The setup app for Google TV is now in the Play Store

Google TV Setup is just that, a setup app for Google TV. While this app has been available across all ATV devices, now that it's listed on the Play Store, Google can easily update the app without worrying about over-the-air manufacturer updates. So no, there's no need to install this, it's already installed, but now you will receive timely updates directly from Google, which is convenient.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Samsung Calculator

Samsung Calculator is a watch app for Samsung's Galaxy watches, and as you can see, it's a mini calculator. Sure, the number pad is tiny on your watch's screen, begging the question of why you wouldn't simply pull out your phone if you need to do some calculation, but hey, people need a reason to use smartwatches beyond exercise reporting, so why not add a calculator? At the very least, it's nice to see that Samsung is developing apps for its smartwatches, unlike Google.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

