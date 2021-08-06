You have to feel for Samsung right now. Galaxy Unpacked is just a few days away, but many of its surprises have already been spoiled. We've seen what the S Pen-equipped Galaxy Z Fold3 looks like, along with its clamshell little brother, the Z Flip3. Both variants of the Galaxy Watch4 have been spotted, along with a full unboxing of the Galaxy Buds2. There's always time for another leak, of course, and today, we're learning all about the specs of both of Samsung's upcoming folding phones.

WinFuture posted spec sheets for each device this morning, confirming a flagship experience across the board. Let's start with the larger of the two phones, the Galaxy Z Fold3. The 6.2" external display features a 2268 x 832 resolution, ever-so-slightly changed from last year's Z Fold2. The interior 7.6" 2208 x 1768 screen is unchanged from the previous iteration. Both displays feature 120Hz refresh rates, with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus used to protect the outside of the phone. It'll come in green, black, and silver.

Inside the device, Samsung is pairing a Snapdragon 888 with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The usual array of networking options are here, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and of course, 5G. The Fold3 is the first of Samsung's foldables to sport IPX8 water resistance, which should help keep your phone safe the next time you're caught in a thunderstorm. A 4,400mAh battery is backed by wireless charging, with Dolby Atmos-capable speakers rounding out the specs list.

As for the camera, the Z Fold3 uses wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and 2X telephoto lenses, all with a 12MP resolution. The coolest of the bunch is the 4MP under-display camera, negating the need for the internal screen to require any sort of cutout. If that's too low of a resolution for your selfies, the external 10MP front-facing cam should get the job done.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 feels like the Fold3's smaller brother in almost every way (via WinFuture). It's powered by the same Snapdragon 888, with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The 6.7" internal display is nearly unchanged from last year's device, keeping the 1080p resolution but bumping the refresh rate to 120Hz. However, the external screen is much larger than before, measuring 1.9" with a 260 x 512 resolution. 5G, NFC, and wireless charging are all still here, though it only supports Wi-Fi 5 for your home network.

Samsung's clamshell loses the telephoto camera from the larger model while keeping the 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses. It also opts for a single 10MP front-facing camera on the inside of the phone, though it's unclear whether it's a cutout or an under-display camera. Finally, it retains the same 3,300mAh battery as last year's phone. It'll come in black, cream, and lavender.

If all that wasn't enough, GizNext posted leaked marketing images this morning, confirming pretty much everything we saw in WinFuture's spec sheets as well as previous reports from the past several months.

Although neither device is a complete reinvention, both appear to be excellent refinements on what came before. With five days left until Samsung's event next week, it seems like there's not much left to the imagination. If you're looking to pick up either, you'll want to start saving your pennies — you'll need them.