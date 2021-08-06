Chrome OS isn't "just a web browser" anymore, as so many of its critics alleged in the platform's early days. It's come a long way, adding dedicated apps through the Play Store while working to improve productivity. Google is also working to bring Steam to Chrome OS with Borealis, but that on its own just isn't enough. Vulkan and its low-level API support are needed to provide a big boost of performance power for gaming, and it's getting closer than ever to reality.

Luke Short at Chrome Unboxed managed to get Vulkan up and running on Chrome OS 94 Canary with Crostini, its virtual Linux layer that adds full app integration for software not usually supported on Chromebooks. Although enabling Vulkan at this moment is relatively complex on a technical level, Short managed to activate it on a Chromebook Pixel 2 while running an image from Asus's CX9. Because Vulkan and Borealis are so closely related, Short expects only a few Chromebooks to gain support for the platform, with the CX9 among the selected group.

Vulkan could be the key to getting full-blown Windows games on Chrome OS through compatibility layers like Proton. As a fork of Wine, Proton was developed directly by Valve to get as many games as possible on Steam playable on any Linux PC. Thanks to Valve's upcoming Steam Deck handheld, you've probably heard a lot about Proton recently.

Unfortunately, Short did not share his method for activated Vulkan on his Canary build, though considering the API still isn't ready for primetime, it's likely for the best. With any luck, we aren't far off from our first official look at Steam running on Chrome OS.