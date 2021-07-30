This story was originally published and last updated .
Every month Samsung gets a head start on security patches by letting one or two slip out in the days before we actually flip over the calendar — just as it did about a week or so back, further cementing its position as the king of updates. After grabbing that early lead, Samsung's continuing to release its August patch for more and more Galaxy smartphones internationally.
We got started with the Galaxy A52 — that may be a mid-ranger, but that hasn't stopped Samsung from giving it regular updates, and this month it leads the charge as the first device to receive the August 2021 security patch.
That changelog was pretty sparse, listing only the usually vague bug fixes and improvements. The update was spotted in several countries, including Germany, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine.
Samsung quickly followed up with August patches for a couple other A-series phones, including the A8 and the A72. And then it wasn't long before we saw it bringing an early patch to the Galaxy S21, starting in China.
Distribution should quickly expand to other regions and devices over the next few weeks, and we'll be keeping this article updated with all of that relevant information.
Galaxy S9 series
- Galaxy S9: G96xFXXUGFUG4, released August 4
Galaxy S10 series
- Galaxy S10 Lite: G770FXXS5EUG5, released August 6
Galaxy S20 series
- Galaxy S20 FE (Exynos): G780FXXU5CUG6 , released August 2
- Galaxy S20 FE (Snapdragon): G780GXXS2AUG4, released August 5
Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy S21: G99x0ZCU2AUGE, released July 30
- Galaxy S21+: G99x0ZCU2AUGE, released July 30
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99x0ZCU2AUGE, released July 30
Galaxy Note series
- Galaxy Note8: N950FXXSGDUG6, released August 6
Galaxy Foldables
- Galaxy Fold: F900FXXS5EUG1, released August 5
- Galaxy Fold 5G: F907BXXS5EUG1, released August 4
- Galaxy Z Flip: F700FXXS7DUG1, released August 5
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A8: A530FXXSLCUH1, released July 29
- Galaxy A32: A325FXXU1AUH1, released August 6
- Galaxy A52 4G: A525FXXU3AUG4, released July 27
- Galaxy A72: A725FXXU3AUG2, released July 29
Samsung's August patch is arriving for the Galaxy S20 FE, Fold, Note8, Galaxy S9, and more.
