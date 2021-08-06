Some of us look back fondly on specific phones with nostalgia, remembering a different hardware or software era in the sort of way car enthusiasts think about classic models. For us phone geeks, certain models just defined an era — good and bad, personally or universally. Given how many of our readers are Pixel fans, GRID's new deconstructed and framed 2016 Pixel is sure to catch a few eyes.

The $229 (on sale) wall-mountable curio features an exploded 2016 Pixel, seemingly non-XL. Individual components are labeled together with lines that kind of show how everything fits together — though some of the lines are accurate, a few are pretty far off. A handful of factoids regarding dimensions, software, and other information are also included.

I've purchased a GRID product before, so I can speak to some authority regarding the quality. In my experience, some of the labels can be a little "off," and though most of those on this model appear to be correct, there are a few oddities like "FingerScanner" and some ESL-type phrasing. The quality of the framing and backing materials are good, but the device that's mounted may have some wear visible on the display or rear casing, and the components themselves may not be quite laser leveled — expect a few degrees of wiggle room.

Right now, the 2016 Pixel GRID is on sale for $30 off. At $229, that's still reasonably expensive, and a lot more than a used OG Pixel runs, but you'd have to do all that labeling and framing yourself to duplicate it. If the potential shortcomings like oddities in labeling and diagrams aren't much of a concern, it might look pretty cool on your wall in a geeky sort of way.