By now, you’ve heard all about Ting Mobile and their variety of affordable phone plans starting as low as $10 a month, or how their customer care team is made of real people who are actually invested in helping you. This week, we’re detailing how easy it is to switch over from your current carrier to a Ting Mobile plan.
Check your area’s Ting Mobile coverage
First thing’s first, you need to know if your area is covered by Ting Mobile. You can do that by typing your zip code into the coverage checker here, and the website will let you know if you’re good to go.
Something you won’t see on Ting Mobile’s website is a coverage map. Why? We’ll let the experts explain:
When you sign up for Ting Mobile, we do a coverage check using back-end tools that have access to much deeper data than an old coverage map could provide. — Ting Mobile
Basically, coverage maps are outdated. Ting Mobile’s system closely analyzes your area and gives you a grade based on the signal strength around you.
Check your phone’s compatibility with Ting Mobile
Next, you’ll need to know if your current phone is compatible with Ting Mobile’s service. To check, click here and type your device’s IMEI number into the box. If you’re not sure where to find your phone’s IMEI number, open the Settings app, click on the “about phone” section, and scroll down until you see the number. Then copy it and paste it into the box on Ting Mobile’s website.
If Ting Mobile’s device checker says your phone is compatible with the service, you’re all set to move on to the next step. If your current phone isn’t compatible with Ting Mobile, you can grab a new phone over on the Ting Shop online store.
Pick up a Ting Mobile SIM card
After you’ve confirmed that Ting Mobile covers your area and that your phone is compatible with their service, the final step in switching to Ting Mobile is to get a SIM card and activate it. You can grab a Ting Mobile SIM card for $1 at the Ting Shop.
Upon arrival, pop it into your phone and follow the prompts on Ting Mobile’s activation page. You’ll even be able to choose whether you’d like to keep your current phone number or switch to a brand new one.
Select the best Ting Mobile plan for you
In addition to the steps outlined above, you’ll need to select the Ting Mobile service plan that works best for you. Luckily, they have all different types of plans and price points to choose from.
Ting Flex plans start at just $10 a month for unlimited talk and text, plus $5 for every gigabyte you and your shared lines use in a month.
In the middle sits Ting Mobile’s Set 12 plan. It includes 12GB of LTE/5G data (where applicable), plus unlimited talk and text for just $35 a month.
Then on the top end are the Ting Unlimited plans that offer up to 35GB of fast, uncapped LTE/5G data (where applicable), plus unlimited talk and text for $45-$55 a month (depending on the plan you choose).
To learn more about Ting Mobile, visit their official website here.
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
Comments