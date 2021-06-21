Google's ARCore SDK makes it easier to develop augmented reality apps but also ensures a consistent experience across devices. For this purpose, the company certifies devices through a specific process that confirms the camera, motion sensors, and CPU perform as expected. For instance, a certified ARCore phone has access to Google's 3D Animal library in Search and Playground, and has been tested to work properly with these services.

The list has now gained another 30 devices, which are now fully certified to comply with Google's ARCore guidelines: