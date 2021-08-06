What’s better than winning a new Samsung Galaxy smartphone? Getting free cellphone service to go with it! This week, we’re teaming up with Ting Mobile to give away one Galaxy A42 5G phone plus two free months of Ting Mobile Unlimited service. Here’s everything you need to know.

Released in November 2020, the Galaxy A42 5G is a mid-range device that delivers worthy performance and 5G data connectivity at an affordable price. In our official review, we praised the phone for its two-day battery life, solid build quality, and gorgeous OLED display.

That said, in order to make use of the A42’s 5G chip, you’ll need reliable 5G service to go with it. That’s why in addition to giving away a phone, Ting Mobile is throwing in two free months of Ting Mobile Unlimited service.

Ting Mobile’s Unlimited plan offers 22 GB of LTE + 5G data (where available) with 12 GB allotted for hotspot usage, plus unlimited talk and text for a flat $45 a month.

If you’re wondering how Ting Mobile is able to provide fast and reliable service, it’s because they use the same towers owned by some of the United States’ largest carriers. That means if you have strong Big Carrier coverage in your area, Ting Mobile will probably work great for you.

To see if Ting Mobile offers reliable coverage in your area, enter your zip code here and click “check.” You can also find out if your current phone is compatible with Ting Mobile here.

The contest will run from Wednesday, August 4, 2021 through Monday, August 9, 2021. One winner will be selected to receive a Galaxy A42 5G plus two free months of Ting Mobile Unlimited service. This contest is only open to participants in the United States.

To enter, just head on over to Ting Mobile’s website here and fill out the details. Good luck!