Welcome to Friday, everyone. I have a packed list today, primarily made up of game sales, thanks to many discounts on Square Enix titles. Of course, I also have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is a sale for My Time at Portia, a newly-released farming sim that's actually better than the Nintendo Switch version. Next, I have a sale for Chrono Trigger, one of Square Enix's best-known RPGs. Last but not least is the sale for This Is the Police, a dark and seedy crime game where you'll have to make some tough decisions as a clean or dirty police chief. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 56 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. MultiPro: GoPro ProTune Bluetooth Remote $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Battery Charging Slideshow - Charging Photo Slides $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Milky Launcher Pro 🔹 Beautiful, Clean, Fresh $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Audio Recorder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. BabyBook Journal - Baby Tracker & Newborn Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Screen On - Keep Screen awake - Keep Screen ON $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Shortcut Manager - Pin shortcuts @ home screen $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Video Speed Controller Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Alphabets game - Numbers game $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Speed Math - Mini Math Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Terra Fighter 2 Pro Ads Free $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. 2021 NEW Math puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Healing Wood Block Travel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Mayur $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Gallery Widget Unlocker $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Alarm Clock & Timer & Stopwatch & Tasks & Contacts $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Learn German from scratch full $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Learn Spanish from scratch full $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Music Pro Player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Bass Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Browser with Dev Tools $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Dinkigolf $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Pachoink! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Binary Fun™: Number System Pro $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Farm Invasion USA - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. My Time at Portia $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. This Is the Police $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Aquarium Tycoon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Ethereal Enigma $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Fairy Knights : Story driven RPG $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. KNIGHTS $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Million Onion Hotel $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. PEG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. SuperPSX Pro (All in One Emulator) $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Turdbots $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Alice Beyond Wonderland $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Beat Workers $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Gun Tactics $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Katy & Bob: Cake Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Roads of Time 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Royal Roads 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
  33. CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
  34. DARIUSBURST -SP- $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in ?
  35. FINAL FANTASY VII $15.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
  36. FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered $20.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in ?
  37. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $11.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in ?
  38. Giant Dancing Plushies $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  39. Romancing SaGa 2 $17.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
  40. Romancing SaGa3 $27.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in ?
  41. THE LAST REMNANT Remastered $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in ?
  42. VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH $17.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Flat Squircle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. One4KWGT Pro - widgets for KWGT Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Dark Blue - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Transparent - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. GRADION Icon Pack: ON SALE!!! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?