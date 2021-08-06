Welcome to Friday, everyone. I have a packed list today, primarily made up of game sales, thanks to many discounts on Square Enix titles. Of course, I also have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is a sale for My Time at Portia, a newly-released farming sim that's actually better than the Nintendo Switch version. Next, I have a sale for Chrono Trigger, one of Square Enix's best-known RPGs. Last but not least is the sale for This Is the Police, a dark and seedy crime game where you'll have to make some tough decisions as a clean or dirty police chief. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 56 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- MultiPro: GoPro ProTune Bluetooth Remote $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Battery Charging Slideshow - Charging Photo Slides $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Milky Launcher Pro 🔹 Beautiful, Clean, Fresh $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Audio Recorder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- BabyBook Journal - Baby Tracker & Newborn Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Screen On - Keep Screen awake - Keep Screen ON $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shortcut Manager - Pin shortcuts @ home screen $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Video Speed Controller Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Alphabets game - Numbers game $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speed Math - Mini Math Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro Ads Free $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 2021 NEW Math puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Healing Wood Block Travel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Mayur $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- Gallery Widget Unlocker $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Alarm Clock & Timer & Stopwatch & Tasks & Contacts $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn German from scratch full $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Spanish from scratch full $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Music Pro Player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bass Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Browser with Dev Tools $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Dinkigolf $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pachoink! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Binary Fun™: Number System Pro $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Farm Invasion USA - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- My Time at Portia $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- This Is the Police $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aquarium Tycoon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ethereal Enigma $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fairy Knights : Story driven RPG $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- KNIGHTS $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Million Onion Hotel $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PEG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SuperPSX Pro (All in One Emulator) $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Turdbots $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alice Beyond Wonderland $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Beat Workers $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gun Tactics $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roads of Time 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Royal Roads 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- DARIUSBURST -SP- $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY VII $15.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered $20.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $11.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in ?
- Giant Dancing Plushies $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Romancing SaGa 2 $17.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
- Romancing SaGa3 $27.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in ?
- THE LAST REMNANT Remastered $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in ?
- VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH $17.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Flat Squircle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- One4KWGT Pro - widgets for KWGT Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dark Blue - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Transparent - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- GRADION Icon Pack: ON SALE!!! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
