In 2019, AT&T announced that it was selling its phone business in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands to Liberty, who would take over operations in the two markets. However, a small number of customers in those countries with Puerto Rican or US Virgin Island area codes/phone numbers who continued to primarily use their devices in the US mainland were able to continue as AT&T subscribers. Unfortunately, AT&T now requires that those customers change their phone numbers, though they are also being offered a $100 Visa Reward card for their trouble.

We were tipped off about the change by an AT&T customer that was recently contacted about the change by the company via email. As a result of the sale, AT&T is apparently unable to continue to provide customers with phone numbers tied to the two markets, and they will be transitioned to US mainland phone numbers. In addition to the $100 Visa card, customers will also be refunded the number change fee.

The email sent to affected customers.

We reached out to AT&T for more information about this change, and the company provided us with the following statement:

"Since the sale of our wireless operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, we are only authorized to use those territories’ phone numbers as part of a temporary arrangement. We have started to transition a small number of customers who will need to change their wireless numbers to mainland area codes. We realize this is an inconvenience, so we’re offering these customers a $100 Visa gift card and crediting any number change fees."

We were further told that the number of customers affected by the change is small and that most former AT&T subscribers in the two markets transitioned to Liberty. Only those who did most of their phone use in the US mainland and stayed with AT&T following the sale are being forced to change. Those customers are also being contacted directly, so you shouldn't be left wondering if this applies to you.

We're also told that affected customers don't have to accept the current offer, but they will be required to switch to a new wireless number eventually — a detail which makes us wonder if later offers will be better or worse.

Customers that made the transition to Liberty in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands may also have difficulties transitioning back to AT&T, should they like to. Reports at the AT&T subreddit indicate that phone numbers can't be ported from Liberty to AT&T directly, which could affect customers in the two markets that have US-based phone numbers. However, you may be able to work around that by porting the number to a third provider or a number-parking service.