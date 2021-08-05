Every so often, a mysterious new device passes through the FCC that piques our attention. Sometimes the listing outright says what we're looking at, even giving us information on unannounced phones. Other times — such as today — the gadget remains an enigma. A new device from Google has made its way through the FCC, but only time will tell what it truly is.

This FCC filing describes a "Wireless Streaming Device" with the model number GJQ9T (via fccid.io). If this sort of listing sounds familiar, it's because we saw a similar gadget from Google at the FCC a few months ago. At the time, we speculated it was likely a new Nest Cam of some sort, rumors that came to fruition today following the announcement of all-new Nest products. As for what this specific device could be, your guess is as good as ours.

Of course, we can always try to speculate. Based on the timing of the filing, the best guess seems to be some new Chromecast model. Last year's Chromecast with Google TV also passed through the FCC in August, sporting the model number GZRNL. However, that gadget was listed as an "Interactive Media Streaming Device," not a "Wireless Streaming Device." Whether that's enough to squash the possibility of a successor to Google's latest dongle, we'll have to wait to find out.

Outside of a new Chromecast, there aren't any other usual suspects. This morning's announcement seems to rule out any sort of new Nest hardware, while Wi-Fi 5 support crosses high-end Pixel Buds off the list.

Personally, I'd love to see a refresh for Google's most recent streaming gear. I really enjoy using my Chromecast, but I've already bumped up against the limited storage quota, and I know I'm not alone. Whatever it is, it might hit store shelves alongside the upcoming Pixel 6, just in time for the holiday season.