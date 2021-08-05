Google Calendar might be a daily visit for many of us, but if you're rocking a Chromebook, there's no way to access it outside of the web or a dedicated app. Chrome OS still lacks a calendar built into its system tray, but that might be about to change. After evidence showed up earlier this year that a simple widget was in the works, a new experiment is hinting that your Chromebook could eventually feature full Google Calendar integration.

9to5Google spotted a new commit at the Chromium Gerrit that points to an upcoming "calendar view." This change could pair well with evidence of a Scalable Status Area, which makes room next to the system clock for the current date. Sure enough, there's an associated flag in Chrome OS that goes along with this commit, though it can't be enabled yet. It doesn't just highlight calendar view, either — it targets Google Calendar integration directly.

Productivity experiment: Monthly Calendar View Show Monthly Calendar View with Google Calendar events to increase productivity by helping users view their schedules more quickly. chrome://flags/#calendar-view

A month-by-month view for Google Calendar would let users check out upcoming meetings and appointments, all from the taskbar. As a "productivity experiment," this could die on the vine before it ever makes it out to a public build. After all, we're still waiting on Chrome's clipboard manager, first seen last summer with a similar label.

Still, this change makes a ton of sense. With Chrome OS so well integrated with your Google account, syncing your system date with Google Calendar seems like a no-brainer. The flag is currently set to expire in Chrome OS version 103, giving plenty of time to be tweaked and tested.