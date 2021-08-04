Those of you with a single Google account have it easy. It must be nice to have one place for all emails, contacts, app purchases, calendars, bookmarks, and every other facet of your digital life. I, however, and many like me, have to use multiple accounts. Either because one of them is personal and the other for work, or for a myriad other reasons. In general, it's relatively easy to reconcile the data from these accounts, or at least it's simple and fast enough to switch between them. Except in Chrome. And that is currently the bane of my existence.

Of the 30+ Google apps installed on my phone, some don't have to be logged in to an account (like Calculator, Clock, Files, or Lens), but there are many that do. Most of these offer a quick account switch where you don't need to log out of one to log in with another. You're signed into all of them at the same time, and a simple tap on your avatar in the top right lets you select the account you want. Even better, they all let you swipe up or down to instantly move between accounts — a gesture that started showing up in 2019 and has since spread to most Google apps.

The account switch gesture works in Gmail and many other Google apps. Not in Chrome, though.

There are outliers, though, like Google Duo and Chrome. The latter is the most problematic, in my opinion. And the reason is that anyone using multiple accounts for different purposes has likely siloed their Chrome information into each one for those specific purposes. Take me for example:

My personal account is where I do my own browsing, where I sign in with my personal services, and where I save my favorite sites.

My Android Police Workspace (previously G Suite) account is where I sign in with my work credentials, and where my searches, bookmarks, saved logins, and so on are all done for my job.

My joint Google account with my husband is where we save everything we need in common, like our favorite sites, travel bookmarks, service logins, and joint payment info.

When I'm using Chrome on my Mac or Windows computer, I can sign in with multiple profiles and switch between them in a snap. Everything is where I expect it to be and my mind can easily isolate and differentiate between each profile. On my Pixelbook, I use the multiple account method explained here by my colleague Manuel, so I can access this data on each account and keep it separate.

But on my Android phones and my iPad, Chrome doesn't offer an alternative. Unlike other apps, it wants me to log out of the currently signed-in account then log in to another. That means I don't have my bookmarks, history, reading list, passwords, payments, or address details unless I go through multiple steps every single time. Yeah, honey, that ain't happ'nin'. It also means that checking open tabs on my other computers or sending a tab from my computer to my phone doesn't work unless I switch to the corresponding account.

If you're signed in, all this data syncs with your phone. But you have to sign out/in again to switch accounts.

There are workarounds, but none of them are ideal:

On both Android and iOS/iPadOS, I could start my browsing from the Google app instead of Chrome, thus keeping the ability to switch accounts when I need. But that doesn't give me an easy access to my history or bookmarks. (Until Google takes them seriously, I'm not counting the Saves as bookmarks.)

On Android only, I can install Chrome Stable, Beta, Dev, and Canary and sign each one into a different Google account. But that means I'm using a potentially unstable browser for my secondary and tertiary accounts. I also have to think about the exact app I need to open each time I want to browse. Plus, this solution doesn't work on the iPad because only the stable Chrome release is available there.

Mobile is where things should be easier and faster, not more complicated. So it baffles me that a quick account switch hasn't yet been implemented in Chrome. If Google Maps can associate different offline maps, lists, and routing options with multiple accounts; if Google Home can control multiple house setups; if Google Pay can save different payment and loyalty cards; and if the entirety of the Google Drive suite can have access to distinct files and shares and offline saves; then Chrome should be able to switch accounts the same way.