It might feel like Google+ has been dead for half a decade, but actually, it only shut down back in 2019 in response to several privacy-related issues and bugs. A class-action lawsuit filed by affected users followed shortly after that, and last summer, we finally started to hear about a settlement. While the payout number previously floated sounded small, the new amount makes the old one look like a jackpot.

Last August, Google+ users were told they could expect an estimated $12 payment — drawn from the $7.5 million paid by Google — so long as they submitted a claim before an October 8th deadline. It seems like a lot of you wanted to score some cash, as the new settlement sum per applicant is now much lower. After subtracting legal fees and dividing up the remaining cash between all 1,720,029 people, each recipient will find themselves $2.15 richer than they were this morning (via Ars Technica).

According to the litigation website, payments are being electronically transmitted through PayPal or ACH, a process set to be completed no later than August 14th. If you submitted a claim last year, check your bank account statement to find out if you've received your cash yet.

I'm not sure what to suggest you spend your $2.15 on. While $12 could've covered some of an entrée at your favorite local restaurant, $2.15 might be able to cover the parking meter while you eat. Unless you're getting tacos, in which case: hey, a free taco on Google. You could also convert it into quarters — that's eight entire gumballs with 15 cents left over, and all it cost you was your private data. If you were holding out hope for more, there's always the small chance of a second surprise payout in a year or two. It wouldn't be the first time we've seen it happen.

As for Google+, this seems to be its final chapter. Aside from some surprise hauntings, the little social network that could has long since joined Reader and Inbox in the Google graveyard.