Prime Video might be the first app you think of when Amazon's name is mentioned alongside streaming services, but it's not the company's only option. IMDb TV — previously Freedive" — offers all users a variety of shows and movies, regardless of subscriber status. Although its library has been available in both Prime Video and IMDb apps since 2019, the service now has its own app on the Play Store, more than two years after its initial launch.

IMDb TV's app looks styled after its Android TV counterpart, which arrived on the platform earlier this year. True to its free nature, all you'll need to start streaming is an Amazon account. From there, you can search for movies, TV shows, and live channels, the latter serving as a Pluto TV alternative. The livestreams themselves are a bit lacking, but there's a solid collection of films currently available for streaming right now. Ghostbusters, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Boyz n the Hood are all among the critically-acclaimed movies you can watch on IMDb TV, alongside series like Mad Men, Fringe, and Lost.

If you usually stream its content on the Amazon Prime Video app, don't worry — all of that content has remained, so you don't need to run out and download another application. Likewise, if you've been watching through the main IMDb app, that player still exists as well. For non-Prime members or anyone looking for a streamlined video experience, this fits the bill perfectly.

Three apps, three ways to watch Isle of Dogs.

A standalone application was promised way back when the service was still called IMDb Freedive, so it's great to see Amazon finally come through. You can grab the app from the Play Store link below.