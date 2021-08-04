Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Things have slowed a bit, but we still have some quality standouts to share with everyone. First up is YoWindow Weather, a well-reviewed weather app that offers a pleasing UI. Next up is Slaughter 3: The Rebels, a third-person shooter that offers exemplarily graphics. Last but not least is Outsider: After Life, a quirky puzzler that offers some intriguing brain-teasers. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 10 temporarily free and 25 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lecture Notes - Classroom Notes Made Simple $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Games
- Sudoku {Premium Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- VR Metro Escape (Horror game) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Merge - Incremental Card $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Bubbles Battery Indicator - Charging animation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shortcuts widget - Apps Folder Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Launcher Prime 🔹 Customize, Fresh, Clean $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Guitar Master Sweeper $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Europe map $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Systems of linear equations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Castro Premium - system info $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Graphie - EXIF editor $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Skit Premium - apps manager $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Snake Core $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tormentum - Dark Sorrow - a Mystery Point & Click $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Breaking Gates – 2D Action Platformer $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Little White Rocket - Relax & calm down in space $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pick and place $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Giant Dancing Plushies $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Outsider: After Life $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- [Premium] RPG Seek Hearts $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- RPG Miden Tower $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- PastelWalls - Beautiful pastel wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Athena Dark Icon Pack - Dark Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Athena Icon Pack - Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Orange - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
