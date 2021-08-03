The Pixel 6 was officially unveiled yesterday, and while many of us wish there were an even smaller, pocketable version of the phone, we're still eager for what's to come. If you can't hold in your excitement any longer, you can try to make your current device feel a little bit more like Google's next flagship with the help of a fresh wallpaper.

The folks over at XDA Developers managed to spoof a Pixel 6 to access all of the included default wallpapers. Nearly all twelve of them feature a hole-punch design to mask the centered front-facing camera, something Google has tackled with its previous phones as well. Many of them feature specific color combinations, presumably perfect for matching the automatic themes generated by Material You.

Personally speaking, I'm a big fan of the watermelon one. Even if it doesn't fit my Pixel 4a 5G's display perfectly, it matches Android 12's accent colors well without being too busy and distracting.

Whichever wallpaper you decide to try out, you can grab them all from XDA's zip file right here. With twelve in total, they're bound to hold you over until the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch later this year.