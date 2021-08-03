Cross-platform syncing clipboard apps got a serious blow when Google restricted clipboard access starting with Android 10, but the world is slowly adapting. Since the clipboard restriction only applies to background apps that aren't keyboards, you can still use third-party keyboards to get your clipboard contents synced across all your devices. And that's where SwiftKey comes in. The latest beta release of the Microsoft keyboard has added support for cloud clipboard syncing with Windows.

To get started with the cloud clipboard, you need to download the latest beta version of SwiftKey, v7.8.5.3. Head to the keyboard's settings and look for the Rich input section, where you should find a new Clipboard entry. If you're not signed in with your Microsoft account, you'll get a prompt to do this here. Once that's done, you're presented with an option to sync your clipboard history, which will allow you to copy and paste text back and forth from Windows devices and your phone. In the section below the toggles, you'll find a collection of current text snippets, which will automatically be deleted after an hour — except for items you pin.

To take full advantage of clipboard syncing, you'll need to activate it on your Windows computer, too. You should be able to do that by searching for "clipboard" in the Settings app or by going to System -> Clipboard.

While background services are no longer able to access your clipboard following the Android 10 update, foreground apps and keyboards can still work with it. That's what allows SwiftKey to offer this functionality, and with the amount of one-time passcodes and text messages we receive these days, the feature will be more than useful.

You can download the latest SwiftKey Beta over on the Play Store, but it's also on APK Mirror if that's your preferred route.