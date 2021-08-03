Spotify, the music audio streaming service, is testing a more affordable way to access some of the functionality normally reserved for full-paying Premium members. Called Spotify Plus, the new tier will let users skip as many tracks as they'd like.

The new plan was first reported by The Verge and then eventually confirmed by Spotify. “We’re currently conducting a test of an ad-supported subscription plan with a limited number of our users,” said a company spokesperson in a statement.

Compared to the $9.99/month Premium plan, the Plus offering could cost as low as $1 (Spotify is testing the plan at various price points) and provides an incredibly cheap way to lift two of the service's most annoying restrictions — limited skips per hour and the inability to select a particular track. An affordable plan could help Spotify push revenue numbers if and when the growth of Premium subscribers starts dipping.

Unfortunately, since the Plus tier is only in limited tests right now, there's probably no way you can sign up for it. In fact, things are at such an early stage that Spotify isn't 100% sure whether it'll be rolling out the tier. We can only hope.