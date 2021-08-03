Yesterday we saw a few leaks concerning Realme's upcoming MagDart wireless charging technology, and today marks the official launch, not that Realme has provided a release date or prices just yet. Still, today's announcement is all about Realme showing off its upcoming magnetic wireless charging solutions for Android. As a matter of fact, the company has revealed an entire wireless charging ecosystem, which is why we have a slew of products to reveal below, including the 50W SuperDart wired charger that can fully recharge Realme's concept Flash phone's 4500mAh battery in less than an hour.

First up is Realme's 50W MagDart charger. This is supposedly the fasted magnetic wireless charger manufactured to date, and since there is a fan built into the boxy unit, things should remain cool as you charge wirelessly at up to 50W. Realme states that this charger can even leverage its 65W SuperDart charging tech (similar to OnePlus's 65W charing) inside its concept Flash phone to hit 65W, allowing the 4500mAh device to fully charge in less than an hour, which lines up with the numbers we reported in yesterday's coverage.

Of course, why show off one wireless charger when you can reveal two? Next up is the much more compact 15W MagDart charger. There's no fan included here, but what you do get is a unique design that segregates the coil from the board, separating the two areas that generate the most heat. Despite the diminutive size, results appear to be impressive, allowing the Flash's 4500mAh battery to fully charge in ninety minutes, which is nothing to sneeze at.

So now that we've covered both the full-sized and compact MagDart chargers, it's no surprise to see that there is also a MagDart Power Bank as well as a charging stand to accompany it. The vertical charging stand is perfect for a desk setup since your phone's screen will remain visible in such a position. Essentially, you'll slap the power bank onto your phone, and you'll charge the bank by nestling your phone into the bank base.

So now that the wireless chargers and battery bank are out of the way, it's time to check out a few of Realme's accessories for the MagDart line. There's an attachable beauty light for all of you selfie enthusiasts out there. This light can connect to the tech's reverse charging (in supported devices) to power its LEDs. There's also a MagDart wallet with a built-in kickstand and a slot that can hold up to three credit cards. Last but not least is the GT MagDart Charging Case which connects through a type-C connector, which can charge the Realme GT via MagDart tech.

While we don't have any pricing or release dates for any of these products just yet, it's probably safe to assume Realme will offer another announcement in the future that will reveal these dates and prices, so stay tuned.