Although Fitbit has yet to pivot to Wear OS 3, its current lineup of wearables are still outstanding fitness trackers in their own right. The Sense smartwatch is its most advanced gadget yet, with superb battery life and Google Assistant built right in. If you've been waiting for a great deal to pick one up, today's the day. You can grab a Fitbit Sense from Amazon for just $220.

This price doesn't quite top its all-time low from back during Prime Day, though it's not too far off the mark. The Sense was a solid health and fitness tracker from the start, but later updates helped make it even better. An excellent OLED display is perfect for late summer runs, and Fitbit OS is more capable than ever. Google Assistant is also surprisingly good, while its battery can last nearly a week on a single charge (assuming you leave the always-on display disabled). Though its price has hovered around the $290 mark for a while, this deal discounts it another $70, making it an ideal upgrade if your current Fitbit feels a bit long in the tooth.

To get the discount, you'll need to clip an on-page coupon before adding it to your cart. It didn't default to the correct seller on our end, so if you don't see the coupon, make sure you check all available listings to find the version shipped and sold by Amazon. This deal also only seems to be good for the white/gold model. To grab yours, just click the link below.