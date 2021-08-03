Leaks are seemingly inevitable these days, with some companies going so far as to reveal their own devices early just to avoid months of pre-release hype. Samsung isn't following that trend, and it's why we have a pretty good idea about what to expect at next week's Galaxy Unpacked event. Though its latest earbuds haven't seen quite the same reveals as its folding phones, we do know the Galaxy Buds2 are on their way, and with today's leak, there's not much room left for speculation.

A couple of weeks ago, Samsung's mobile app accidentally showed off the look and style of its newest TWEs, including all of the various colors to pick between. Today's leak gives us a better look at the specs, with Twitter leaker SnoopyTech detailing nearly everything you'd want to know about the Galaxy Buds2. Samsung's next set of earbuds support ANC, offering 5 hours of playback while enabled and 8 hours while disabled. The Qi-enabled charging case supplies another 13-20 hours of listening time, while fast charging gives you 55 minutes of playback after just five minutes in the case.

Galaxy Buds2 Specs:

Bluetooth 5.2

Battery: 61mAh per Bud and 472 mAh Case.

Glossy finish

Ambient Sound/ANC

3 Mics

18h with ANC (5 + 13 in the Case)

28h without ANC (8+ 20 in the Case)

55 min Battery with 5min Charging

Qi Charging

Two speakers 11 mm Woofer + 6.5 mm Tweeter

IPX7 pic.twitter.com/tBbR2IoGhg — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) August 3, 2021

With Bluetooth 5.2, three microphones for calls and voice commands, and IPX7 water resistance, these look like a pretty strong alternative to the Galaxy Buds Pro that arrived earlier this year. While the battery life can't measure up to Sony's excellent XM4s, that's slightly better than what we saw on the Buds Pro in our review. Plus, we have to imagine the pricing on these will be far below Sony's premium set.

Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled for next Wednesday, so it won't be long until we get an official announcement with pricing.