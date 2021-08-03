The wireless earbuds market is flooded with options, many of which promise features or value but fail to deliver. Meanwhile, EarFun’s been cranking out good, affordable wireless earbuds for years. This week, eight Android Police readers will win a set of their newest product, the EarFun Free 2, valued at $49.99 a piece.
The EarFun Free 2s are a pair of aptX-enabled wireless earbuds that come with Qualcomm’s QCC3040 SoC and cVc™ 8.0 noise cancelling technology. You should expect to get about 7 hours of playback with these, with up to 30 hours enabled by the included charging case. Finally, their IPX7 waterproof rating means you can take the Free 2s to the gym or traipse around in the rain without ruining them.
Save 25% on a pair of EarFun Free 2s with coupon code
If you’re not the risk-taking type, you could skip the giveaway and grab these earbuds now with a hefty discount in tow. For a limited time, you can save 25% on a set of Free 2s over at EarFun’s website when you use the discount code FREEOFF3 at checkout.
- Buy:
- EarFun Free 2 — $37.49 ($12.50 off)
The contest will run from August 3, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on August 9, 2021. Eight winners will be selected to receive a pair of EarFun Free 2 wireless earbuds. This contest is open to participants in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Good luck!
