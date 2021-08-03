Buying refurbished might not be as much fun as buying new — you don't get the satisfaction of popping open a fresh package and being the first person to use your new thing — but it can be a good way to save some serious cash. Right now, eBay's running a big ol' sale on refurbished products, including Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones, MacBooks, smartwatches, and more, and the savings are substantial: 15 percent off refurbished prices, up to a $100 discount.

There's better than a thousand refurbished items up for grabs in this sale, so we hardly have time to touch on every piece of tech you can save on. That said, we did thumb through to look for the best ones, and we found quite a few, including:

Be aware that prices on some of these items have changed since the sale started, so this list may not be accurate for the entire duration.

To get the prices you see above, enter code B2SCRSAVING at checkout. All items in the sale are backed by a two-year warranty, eBay says, so you don't have to worry about your thrifty purchase conking out on you. To see the entire (very large) sale, hit the link below. You've got until the end of the day on August 8, West Coast time until the sale ends.