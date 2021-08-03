Gboard is one of the best mobile typing experiences you'll find on the Play Store, and with Google constantly updating it with new features, it's only getting better. As its Material You redesign continues to come to phones running the Android 12 beta, it's also gaining a rearranged settings menu to make it easier to customize your emoji and sticker experience.
As spotted by 9to5Google, the latest beta update for Gboard includes a new menu in its settings for controlling "Emojis, Stickers, & GIFs." This category takes up the slot previously held by "Search," gathering together several options previously kept in more obscure menus, like "Preferences" and "Advanced." Under "Layout," you'll now find selections like "Emoji switch key," "Emojis in symbols keyboard," and "Emoji fast-action row," all originally from the old "Preferences" menu. Meanwhile, the "Emoji with the physical keyboard" toggle was dug up from "Advanced" to join its emoticon brethren.
Left: Old settings menu. Middle: New settings menu. Right: New emoji menu.
As for the second subhead, "Suggestions," you'll find options for "Predictive content search," "Suggestions while typing," and "Emoji Stickers," which highlights optional stickers based on the emoji keyboard. None of these are new — specifically, Google moved these controls from "Text correction" — but the focus on a dedicated menu makes it a lot easier to find.
This reorganized settings menu is appearing in Gboard's 10.8.06 beta on Android 12. Make sure you're running the latest version using the Play Store link below, or grab the APK from APK Mirror.
