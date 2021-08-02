The adverts interspersed between YouTube videos can get very obnoxious, so much so that I pay the Premium subscription to get rid of them. Unfortunately, this includes a lot of other stuff that I don't really need but am still paying for, like YouTube Music (I prefer Spotify for that). Thankfully, Google is currently testing a new "Premium Lite" tier that could improve the situation for anyone in the same boat.

According to a statement given to The Verge, the new payment plan is currently being trialed in Europe, specifically in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. Instead of the usual €11.99, Premium Lite costs €6.99 and only includes ad-free videos. You miss out on offline downloads and background playback, as well as Google's music streaming service.

I'll bet there are plenty of users, like me, who want to get rid of the ads without the added extras and would be happy to pay this new lower price. Similarly, there will be those who have so far not subscribed because the cost is too high — these are exactly the users Google will be going after if it rolls this new plan out more widely.

There's no telling if or when this will come to other markets, but fingers crossed it does make it out of its pilot phase so more users can benefit from it.