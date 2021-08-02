Right now may seem like a slightly uncertain time to pick up a new Wear OS watch, considering that current watches will only get the new Wear OS 3.0 update next year and newer hardware is incoming. However, if you had to buy one, the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is probably your best bet, and a limited-time discount is making the deal sweeter.

Woot is shaving off $80 off the price to offer the watch for $250 for the rest of today —or until stock lasts— whichever is earlier. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's still a respectable discount.

The Pro 3 is powered by the capable Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, and paired with 1GB of RAM it offers great, responsive performance. It's got most of the health and wellness features you need — GPS, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and noise detection. Support for NFC also makes it possible to make payments via Google Pay.

When you're not using the primary OLED screen, there's also a secondary display onboard that will show you just the time and a step counter to save battery.

Woot also has the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE on sale for $180. However, knowing that it won't get the Wear OS 3.0 update, we'd advise thinking twice before shelling out cash for it now.