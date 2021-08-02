Acer's a well-established name in the Chromebook market. With its newest Tigerlake Chromebooks tearing through even the heaviest desktop apps, it's getting increasingly clear that the company is betting big with its hardware. As more institutions turn to Google's platform to bring millions of students online, Acer's Chromebook 512 is a no-brainer play by Acer to expand even further into the booming education market. And for today only, you can get this super-affordable Chromebook at Best Buy for a mere $130 — over 50% off its $280 price tag.

The Chromebook 512 may be the ugly duckling among Acer's recent flagships, but its military grade rugged chassis helps it survive spills and even the worst drops. The laptop's Intel's Celeron N4020 processor, 32GB of eMMC storage, and 4GB of RAM don't add up to any powerhouse, but that's expected at this price point. Its 12-inch 1366 x 768 display should look much nicer compared to competitors thanks to the IPS panel, and its 3:2 aspect ratio adds more vertical height to read on. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi (802.11ac) to ensure fast networking speeds while working virtually.

There are two USB Type-C ports on the device — one on each side for convenient charging. It also has two USB-A 3.1, a headphone jack, microSD card reader, and a Kensington lock to keep it protected from thieves. It will continue receiving updates until June 2026 — that's still plenty of time before you invest in more powerful hardware. Acer claims 12 hours of use on a single charge.

Acer's Chromebook 512 retails for 280, but for today only, you can snag it for just $130 at Best Buy. Follow the link below to check it out.