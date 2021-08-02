The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been revealed. We're discussing a whole bunch of topics surrounding today's festivities on Android Police, but this post's for the people who can't resist eye candy.

Each model will come in three colorways.

The Pixel 6 Pro will come in suits of black, gold, and gray.

You'll be able to tell the Pixel 6 apart from the Pro by its shorter head section and the two-tone palettes: black and gray, yellow and green, and red and orange.

From left, the Pixel 6 and two Pixel 6 Pro phones

No names for the color combos have been announced just yet.

Wondering what the fronts of the 6 and 6 Pro look like? Here you go.

Thicker bezels on the Pixel 6 to the left

And if you're wondering what they're all like in simulated 3D space, well, we've got a GIF.

Google released this publicity video as an introduction to the new phones.

It also put out a couple of demo videos for the Material You design language.