Smart displays are great. While it's true they don't do much a phone or tablet can't, they're designed to sit in one place without sticking out too much (which you can't say about a Fire tablet duct taped to the wall). Right now, you can pick up a first-generation Nest Hub for just $49 — about what you'd pay for an entry-level smart speaker with no screen attached.

Again, this is the first-generation Nest Hub — that's the one that launched as the Google Home Hub — so it doesn't have any of the second generation's futuristic sleep-tracking radar tech (although you're probably not missing much there, honestly). It also doesn't have a camera, meaning it can't be used for video calls. Still, it makes a great alarm clock or kitchen helper.

The Hub launched at $149, a full three times this price. This deal is from eBay seller thegreatdealz16, which, despite its goofy username, has near-universally positive shopper feedback. Hit the link below to check it out. But hurry — eBay says this one is going fast.