In keeping with what is quickly becoming a tradition, Google has now formally acknowledged that the Pixel 6 is a thing long before its expected autumn unveiling. In a blog post today (apparently embargoed at a handful of high-profile outlets), Google has revealed both renders and a few technical details for the new Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the new Tensor SoC that powers both.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Google has confirmed the design for both the Pixel 6 and the larger phone, now also confirmed to be named the "Pixel 6 Pro." The smaller phone appears to have more "fun" saturated colors and a smaller forehead above the camera strip on the back, while the larger "Pro" phone has a bigger forehead and comes in more demure colors.

Above: the Pixel 6. Below: The Pixel 6 Pro.

Google's still keeping some details close to the chest, including pricing and availability, but it is giving us a "preview" of what to expect, including confirmation of an upgraded camera system, with both the long-requested improved sensors and a new design.

Material You will be best on #Pixel6. The colors, the camera, the form, and what’s on the screen all work together in a single, fluid experience. (9/13) pic.twitter.com/K6BRF9ZKEY — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) August 2, 2021

A good pair of 360-degree looks at the two phones are available in the Twitter embed above.

Google's formal announcement lacks technical specifications, and the company hasn't provided us with much — this seems to have been a very exclusive embargo — but The Verge was given some basic tech specs:

Pixel 6 Pro

Specs Display 6.7" QHD+ 120Hz, slightly curved at the edges Chipset Tensor SoC Cameras New wide-angle primary that "takes in 150% more light," ultra-wide, 4X optical zoom periscope Misc. Polished aluminum "rails," in-display fingerprint sensor, Titan M2 security chip

Pixel 6

Specs Display 6.4" FHD+ 90Hz, entirely flat. Chipset Tensor SoC Misc Matte aluminum "rails," in-display fingerprint sensor, Titan M2 security chip

The store page for the new Pixel 6 series is live as well, but there isn't much there yet other than the same sort of details Google's teased elsewhere — though you can see the three color options available for each size.

Google apparently admits that its prior products have "definitively not been in the flagship tier for the past couple years," and that this will be a different and more premium-priced approach, including the camera upgrades. A specific sensor hasn't been named, and the company hasn't provided any specs like aperture size, but it's a clear camera upgrade — so big, Google's not making any effort to hide it with the design, given the big camera strip on the backside. And there's the new chipset to be considered.

Tensor SoC

Google's formal name for the new chipset is apparently the "Google Tensor" or "Tensor SoC," and it describes the chip we previously knew as Whitechapel when it leaked several times during development.

Google still leaves more to the imagination than we'd like, but the company is clear that the new chipset was customized to run Google's computational photography models, and heavily leverages AI and Machine Learning optimizations for better performance and "specific experiences" for users. Performance in standard workflows and mundane specs like GHz weren't discussed, but The Verge was told that "the standard stuff people look at will be very competitive and the AI stuff will be totally differentiated." That's courtesy of a new TPU inside Tensor itself that augments AI workloads.

Google also advertises "the most layers of hardware security in any phone" when paired with the Titan M2 chip.

