Google being Google, the company has pre-announced the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro that will be available later this fall. But if that wasn't enough Pixel news for the day (it's the first Monday of the month, remember), Google is also delivering its August security update for supported Pixel phones.
The changelog isn't too busy and there's really only one major issue that's being tackled here: the accidental triggering of Google Assistant. While this hasn't been a major problem for us, it should be a welcome change for those of you who were particularly annoyed about this.
There's nothing else to look through, so we're guessing the folks over at Google are busy finessing Android 12 right now. Besides, the June Pixel drop did bring in plenty of new features and improvements.
Google is currently distributing the August security update to supported Pixels (Pixel 3 series, Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4a series, and the Pixel 5). If you're not one to wait for an OTA, you can grab a factory or an OTA image.
