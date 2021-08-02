Samsung’s second mega launch event for 2021 is happening later this month, likely bringing you two new foldables and a few accessories, including the abundantly leaked Galaxy Watch4 series. We already know that the two smartwatches will be the first to use the new Wear OS. But these new leaks go a step further, detailing their specifications while also showing us how the Classic variant (the one with the rotating bezel) is going to look in real life.

The images from 91mobiles show the Galaxy Watch4 Classic in its two colorways, with black and silver dials along with their matching black or white straps. These grainy shots don’t show the redesigned Wear OS in its full glory, though — all we get is the initial setup screen. However, the watch design here matches what we’ve seen in past reports, backing up the leak's legitimacy.

Furthermore, WinFuture has come out with some details on both the standard and Classic Galaxy Watch4 that we hadn’t heard before. Contrary to what was previously believed, the non-classic model will come in 40 and 44mm sizes, while the classic one will get 42 and 46mm dials for the same respective 1.19-inch and 1.36-inch screen sizes (450 x 450 pixels). That means the Classic will be a tad bigger in order to house the rotating bezel hardware. Both smaller watches will get a 247mAh battery, while the larger ones will include a 361mAh cell for a battery life of up to 7 days. If true, that would be a big deal in view of the abysmal battery performance of existing Wear OS watches.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic in 42mm (white) and 46mm (black)

On other fronts, the two Watch4 models won’t be all that different. You’ll get the same 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, the Exynos W920 processor, environment protection, fitness tracking, and connectivity options. As for the renders that WinFuture has shared, they aren't exactly new as we have already seen all the funky colors that the Watch4 is expected to come in.

Galaxy Watch4 in 40mm (white) and 44mm (grey)

While both publishers have been reliable with their leaks in the past, you should still take this information with a pinch of salt until we hear it officially. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is happening next week, so that should clear the air and give us a better look at the brand-new OS these watches will be running.