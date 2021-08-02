Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a game-filled roundup over the weekend, it would seem things have calmed down a bit, but I still have some excellent standouts today. First up is Moon+ Reader Pro, one of the best stand-alone e-reading apps on the platform, and it's currently 50% off. Next up, I have the striking hidden object game Hidden Through Time, which is well worth a playthrough. Last but not least is a sale for Braveland, a reworked version of the classic Tower defense title that offers modern device compatibility. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 22 temporarily free and 29 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Money Manager - Expense Tracker, Personal Finance $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- CashBox Mobile $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Football Today: football scores, football results $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gallery Ad Free $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Livemocha: Learn Languages (Special Edition) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Memorize: Learn French Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Memorize: Learn Russian Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minerals Guide (+ Identifier) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- GFX Tool Pro | Crosshair $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Gravity - An Adventure in Space-Time $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Alice Trapped in Wonderland $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Infinity Highway $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Let the Pharaoh Free $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cartoon Craft $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monster Killer Pro - Assassin, Archer Hero Shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2021 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Light Orange - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hexadark - Hexa Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro : music equalizer mp3 radio 3D $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Science For Kids $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Moon+ Reader Pro $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- CompactO - Idle Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- hocus 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OrbaDrone - Faded Light $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Not Exactly A Hero: Interactive Action Story Game $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Color Draw: Coloring Book for Adults $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ethics: Journalist's Way $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Funny Animals! Zoo for toddler $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CyberHive $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fluid Simulation - Trippy Stress Reliever $3.69 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hidden Through Time $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lanternium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Choice of Life: Middle Ages $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Eve KWGT $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sheer KWGT $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hexaring - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Minka Dark Squircle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Minka Light Squircle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- OTO - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Olympia - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudus - Hexa Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
