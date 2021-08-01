Apple's headphones might work best with its own products, but at the end of the day, its lineup of Bluetooth audio gear is still just that — Bluetooth audio. Whether you're fully invested in Google's ecosystem, or you have an iPad or MacBook Air on the side, you can still take advantage of all the AirPods Max have to offer. Though they usually run for $549, you can grab them from Woot for $80 off the usual price — but you'll want to act fast.

It goes without saying that some of the best features on the AirPods Max only work with Apple gear. Multi-device connections, Siri support, and automatic pausing all require an iOS device. But hey, plenty of our readers have an iPhone or iPad in their possession. If not, you might know someone who's been dying to try out Apple's first over-the-ear headset. Maybe you don't mind losing out on the exclusive features, and you're just in love with the unique design of the AirPods Max. With excellent ANC and sound quality, you're guaranteed a great pair of headphones.

No matter why you want them, these are much easier to recommend at this lower price. Woot has them in stock in every color but Sky Blue, but you'll need to act fast. This deal's only good through the end of the day. If you're interested, click on the link below.