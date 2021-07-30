Google is constantly releasing new versions of Chrome, and the beta channel has been promoted to v93 this week. The latest browser variant continues testing some controversial interface changes that first popped up in Chrome 91, but there are also things to look forward to. Chrome 93 is now rolling out on the Play Store, and the download is available for you over at APK Mirror, too.

When I first installed the latest beta, it quickly became apparent that Google keeps testing its various redesigns for the new tab page and the top bar. A variation (among many) of the new tab page with a more prominent Discover feed is activated by default for me, and I also see a shortcut to open a new tab right next to my address bar when browsing, which is part of an experiment first started in Chrome 92. Things might be different for you as Google flips on or off server-side switches for different people, but you get the gist of it — interface changes are incoming.

The new tab page with the more prominent Discover feed is activated by default for me.

For desktop Chrome, Google has announced a few interesting origin trials, meaning experiments available for you to try before they go live for everyone in stable. The browser will make it easier for developers to manage presentations when connected to a secondary screen with a new Multi-Screen Windows Placement API. Developers will also be able to draw over web app's top bars, which should make progressive web apps feel even more native.

Stay tuned for our deep dive into everything that's new with this release, coming up in a bit.

Chrome 93 is last to be released in on Google's six-week cycle. Starting with Chrome 94, new versions will come to us every four weeks, so expect the version number to change even faster going forward. For now, you can download the new Chrome Beta on the Play Store or over at APK Mirror.