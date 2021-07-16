As Android 12 inches closer to its final version, users will soon be treated to a ton of cool design customizations made possible by Material You. Now is the perfect time to build up your wallpaper stash so that you're ready to make your phone's UI pop later this year. Subscribe to the Android Police Newsletter for free, and claim a new wallpaper every week from now until we run out, which isn't happening anytime soon.

Our resident photographer Jeff takes a ton of cool photos, and photos are meant to be enjoyed. So instead of letting them lie forgotten in a Google Photos folder somewhere, we've been slipping one into every edition of the Android Police Newsletter. So far, we've shared a couple dozen wallpapers spanning an array of themes, from nature shots, to beautiful abstract pieces, to breathtaking landscapes, and more.

A Wallpaper of the Week from 2020

Just like in previous weeks, you'll find the latest wallpapers in the Sunday edition of the Android Police Newsletter. That means you have to subscribe to the newsletter here to download them. Don't worry, just like our wallpapers, the newsletter is 100% free. So get to subscribing, and keep an eye out for the next wallpaper to land in our newsletter this weekend. Enjoy!