Every month Samsung gets a head start on security patches by letting one or two slip out in the days before we actually flip over the calendar — further cementing its position as the king of updates. Now it's that time once again, as Samsung releases the August patch for more and more of its Galaxy smartphones.
We got started with the Galaxy A52 — that may be a mid-ranger, but that hasn't stopped Samsung from giving it regular updates, and this month it leads the charge as the first device to receive the August 2021 security patch.
That changelog was pretty sparse, listing only the usually vague bug fixes and improvements. The update was spotted in several countries, including Germany, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine.
Samsung quickly followed up with August patches for a couple other A-series phones, including the A8 and the A72. But maybe the biggest move yet has been bringing the early patch to the Galaxy S21, starting in China.
Distribution should quickly expand to other regions and devices over the next few weeks, and we'll be keeping this article updated with all of that relevant information.
Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy S21: G99x0ZCU2AUGE, released July 30
- Galaxy S21+: G99x0ZCU2AUGE, released July 30
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99x0ZCU2AUGE, released July 30
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A8: A530FXXSLCUH1, released July 29
- Galaxy A52 4G: A525FXXU3AUG4, released July 27
- Galaxy A72: A725FXXU3AUG2, released July 29
