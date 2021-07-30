You store a lot of personal data in your phone — from passwords, to photos, to documents, and more. And while these files are generally safe, there are cases where data can become corrupt or lost. Luckily, in many situations, your personal data can be restored using a service like DroidKit, a file recovery and repair solution that supports both rooted and unrooted Android devices.
Recover lost or deleted data with DroidKit
DroidKit’s data recovery features are designed to work with all Android devices, regardless of make, model, or root status. There are two available recovery modes, depending on your needs:
As its name implies, Quick Recovery quickly scans your phone’s storage — including any formatted SD cards — in search of 13 different types of essential files, including photos, messages, contacts, APK files, WhatsApp data, and more. Once found, these items can be previewed, restored to your Android device, or selectively discarded. Your phone does not need to be rooted in order to use Quick Recovery.
For more comprehensive data restoration jobs, Deep Recovery enables root access to scan the farthest, darkest corners of your Android device. It can effectively locate any type of deleted file, as long as it hasn’t been overwritten. According to iMobie, DroidKit’s Deep Recovery “guarantees the highest success rate in retrieving lost data among the industry.”
Please note that in order to use Deep Recovery, the software will automatically root your device.
Bypass your lock screen with DroidKit
If your phone’s screen is cracked or unresponsive, or if you’ve locked yourself out of your device, DroidKit can also be used to bypass your phone’s lock screen. Whether you use a 4- or 6-digit PIN, password, pattern, fingerprint verification, face recognition, or any other type of security method, DroidKit can get around it in just a few clicks. Better yet, you don’t need root access in order to use DroidKit’s Lock Screen bypass feature.
Attention: For security purposes, using this DroidKit tool will automatically erase all data on the device. Also note that OnePlus phones are currently not compatible with this feature, though support is coming soon.
Repair your Samsung device’s system-level errors with DroidKit
Aside from data loss and locked device issues, sometimes you just need some help resolving system errors. Compatible only with Samsung devices, DroidKit’s system repair feature can be used to correct various system-level bugs you may encounter while using your phone, from black screens, to unresponsive touch displays, to frozen screens, and more.
Download DroidKit and start your free trial today
DroidKit is free to download and try out on both Windows and macOS. With this free version, you’ll be able to test out some of DroidKit’s features to see if they work for you. When you’re ready to unlock the rest of DroidKit’s capabilities, the pricing options are pretty flexible.
From now through August 6, Android Police readers can save $15 on a 3-month or 1-year subscription to DroidKit when the coupon code FORAP0727 is applied at checkout.
After this period, you can purchase a full year of access to the entire DroidKit toolset — which includes free updates for the year, support for 5 devices, and a 60-day money back guarantee — for $79.99 ($201.94 off). If you don’t need every feature DroidKit has to offer, you can purchase them separately on a need-by-need basis, with annual subscriptions starting as low as $25.99 and lifetime plans as low as $35.99 per feature.
To learn more about DroidKit’s robust features — including the ones that weren’t covered in this article, like Android OS reinstalls, system cleanings, and Factory Reset Protection (FRP) bypass for Samsung devices — check out the official web page here.
