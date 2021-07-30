If you've been one of the unlucky ones who's been forced to watch Netflix in 480p on a QHD display, there's good and bad news for you. OnePlus is finally pushing an update that fixes the issue of not being able to play HD videos on the OnePlus 7 and 7T series. The bad news? Simply installing the update might not do the trick for you.

According to several users on this OnePlus forum post announcing the update for the OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus wants you to work for it. If you don't see the issue fixed on your device, you'll have to resort to clearing either cache of streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video or y0ur entire system cache. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ The same might be the case for some OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro units, too.

OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series is also said to reduce power consumption, improve overheating control management, and fix File Manager crashes. While OnePlus has also bundled in a security patch, it's — unsurprisingly — a month old at this point.

The system update is being rolled out in batches, as always. If you want to try and get your hands on it faster, look into the unofficial Oxygen Updater app in the Play Store.