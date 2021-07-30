Since reviving Nokia's mobile handset business, HMD Global has been a good overall steward of it — especially in making consumers aware of its phones which are almost exclusively found online. Well, the company is now about to cram a whole bunch of earbuds onto the shelves of big box store Walmart.

On the low end, Nokia is selling a single-ear Bluetooth 5.0 headset titled the Solo Bud+ — the "plus" aspect comes from the fact that it's rated IPX4 against splashing water for those poolside conference calls. It has a 10mm driver, a 6.5-hour battery, and the dreaded Micro-USB port. It'll be at Walmart "soon" for $30.

The Clarity Solo Bud+ replaces the old connector with the newer USB-C and tacks on Qualcomm's cVc noise reduction technology using two mics to pick up and accentuate voices and dulling the background noise out. You'll pay $50 for that one.

For a stereo experience, you'll find the Nokia Go Earbuds+ at Amazon for $35. They have larger 13mm drivers, but the same IPX4 rating and 6.5-hour battery life as the solo buds. The USB-C charging case should provide up to three extra cycles.

Back at Walmart, the premium selection of the group is the Nokia Clarity Earbuds. They come with 10mm neodymium drivers, Qualcomm cVc noise cancellation, IPX5 rating, batteries that last up to 9 hours, and a case that supports wireless charging and can chip in up to four more cycles. These will be $70 when available.

Curious about the 13(!) earbud products Nokia just released — including a few with ANC? You can learn more about all of them in this press release.