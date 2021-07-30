Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to ​limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.

July 30

Jungle Cruise

Action, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: July 30 (Disney+) | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti

Synopsis: Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal -- a discovery that will change the future of medicine.

F9: The Fast Saga

Action, Adventure, Crime | Theaters: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Sung Kang

Synopsis: Dominic Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.

The Ogglies: Welcome To Smelliville

Animation, Drama, Adventure, Family | Streaming: July 23 (delayed?) | IMDb

Starring: Sema'j Alexander Cunningham, Kya Stein, Ben Young, Lily Held, Tony Clark, Susan Tackenberg, Geraldine Blecker, Tom Zahner, Andrea Dewell

Synopsis: The Oggly family arrive at the municipal rubbish dump of Smelliville and must look for a new home, but they never feel really welcome anywhere. They stink and are for most humans just a tad too oggly. When Firebottom, the family dragon, crash-lands on the run-down rubbish tip of the small town of Smelliville, the Ogglies at once feel at home. And it's here they want to stay.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Adventure, Comedy, Family | Streaming: July 30 | Theaters: June 11 (wide release) | IMDb

Starring: James Corden, Elizabeth Debicki, Lennie James

Synopsis: The lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have made peace as a family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself on the mean streets of the city where his mischief is appreciated. But when his furry family is put in danger, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

Ride the Eagle

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: July 30 | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, D'Arcy Carden, J.K. Simmons, Luis Fernandez-Gil, Cleo King, Eric Edelstein, Billy Bungeroth

Synopsis: When Leif’s estranged mother, Honey dies she leaves him a ‘conditional inheritance’. He has to complete her elaborate to-do list before he gets her cabin in Yosemite. Leif steps into Honey’s wild world as the mother he never really knew tries to make amends from beyond the grave.

The Exchange

Comedy | Streaming: July 30 | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Ed Oxenbould, Avan Jogia, Justin Hartley, Jennifer Irwin, Paul Braunstein, Jayli Wolf

Synopsis: A socially awkward but highly enterprising teenager decides to acquire a 'mail order best friend'; a sophisticated exchange student from France. Instead, he ends up importing his personal nightmare, a cologne-soaked, chain-smoking, sex-obsessed youth who quickly becomes the hero of his new community.

Cody's Review: Alternate title: How to Stay Socially Awkward in 10 days, or He's Not That. The Exchange is a classic 'unlikely friendship' story between one supremely awkward and unpopular high school student and a new foreign exchange student that becomes popular instantly upon arrival. Naturally, it follows with a predictable plot of ups and downs that help them get over their differences. While it doesn't break from the formula in any meaningful ways, The Exchange has its own identity and feel that distances itself from similar mainstream movies. There's plenty of snarky jokes and the story is solid, well-paced, and subtly captures the life of an outcast without becoming depressing. Overall, it's a pretty decent comedy and I enjoyed watching it; but I doubt a second viewing is in the cards. The Exchange is good for the first time around, but there were several missed opportunities to make it something special that resonates with people for years to come. The characters are fun, but not endearing enough to make an impact; and the humor is squarely in the realm of good, but not excellent. Verdict: Yeah, watch it, it's an enjoyable single-serving comedy. It won't be headed to any 'best of' lists or inspiring you to new heights, but you can count on 90 minutes of casual cinematic escape.

Resort to Love

Romance, Comedy | Streaming: July 29 | IMDb

Starring: Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah, Sinqua Walls, Steven K. Tsuchida, Tabi McCartney, Dana Schmalenberg, Alicia Keys, Maggie Malina, Jeremy Kipp Walker

Synopsis: A romantic comedy about aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé's wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharoah), despite his brother Caleb's (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love. In this warm and funny romantic story that explores the bonds of love and family, the question soon becomes will Erica sing at Beverly's wedding -- or her own?

The Last Mercenary

Action, Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Valérie Kaprisky, Miou-Miou, Eric Judor, Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla, Patrick Timsit, Zakhar Shadrin, Samir Decazza

Synopsis: A mysterious former secret service agent must urgently return to France when his estranged son is falsely accused of arms and drug trafficking by the government, following a blunder by an overzealous bureaucrat and a mafia operation.

Lorelei

Drama | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Jena Malone, Pablo Schreiber, Gretchen Corbett

Synopsis: A working-class fable about a biker, a mermaid and three shades of blue.

Enemies of the State

Documentary | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Joel Widman, Stuart Anderson, Nemo Baletic, Angela Barbosa, Steven Bennett, Annie Bio, Martin Bliss, Christopher M. Clark, James Donahower, Sonia Kennebeck, Ines Hofmann Kanna, Sonia Kennebeck, Errol Morris, Maxine Goedicke

Synopsis: An average American family becomes entangled in a bizarre web of espionage and corporate secrets when the U.S. government targets the family's hacker son.

Twist

Crime, Drama, Action | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Raff Law, Michael Caine, Lena Headey, Franz Drameh, Sophie Simnett, David Walliams, Rita Ora, Leigh Francis, Noel Clarke

Synopsis: A Dickens classic brought thrillingly up to date in the teeming heartland of modern London, where a group of street smart young hustlers plan the heist of the century for the ultimate payday.

A Dark Foe

Crime, Thriller, Drama, Horror | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Selma Blair, Kenzie Dalton, Bill Bellamy, Glenn Morshower, Jon Lindstrom, Víctor Cárdenas, Cooper Vasquez, Camille Jumelle

Synopsis: A vengeful FBI agent relentlessly pursues the serial killer who murdered his mother and kidnapped his sister years earlier.

July 23

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Animation, Fantasy, Family, Action, Adventure, TV Movie | Streaming: July 21 | IMDb

Starring: Nick Offerman, Tatiana Maslany, Emile Hirsch

Synopsis: The heroes from the Trollhunters series team-up on an epic adventure to fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Comedy | Streaming: July 20 | IMDb

Starring: Vahe Sevani, Bjorn Yearwood, Jenna Aitken, Joey De Marco, Jeremy Dozier, Kristopher Maz, Lisa Stiles

Synopsis: Best friends Kelvin (Vahe Sevani, 2 Guys and a Girl) and Cheddar (Bjorn Yearwood, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters), invariably avoiding the constant threat of wedgies, will do anything to stop being losers and start being the cool kids in school. Permanently placed in the friend zone by ladies, bullied on a daily basis by the jocks and dying to be noticed by anyone, they have one final chance: to win the ultra-cutthroat International Tournament of Rock Paper Scissors!

Cody's Review: It's childish, it's stupid, and you'll feel a little worse for watching it, but you'll laugh along the way. Rock Paper Scissors is packed with unapologetic junior high humor, complete with stupid antics, low effort plots, and plenty of dick jokes. Imagine crossing American Pie (albeit even more juvenile) with a stereotypical 80s camp movie, and set it all in the raucous world of competitive Paper Rock Scissors tournaments. If you're expecting something great here, stop it! This movie is dumb... and that's what makes it enjoyable, assuming you can turn off your brain for 90 minutes to enjoy it. The story and characters aren't deep, and there are plenty of lines that will leave you groaning, and the story doesn't ask you to care. As for the technical stuff, it's not hard to spot that this was shot on a fairly tight budget by some relatively inexperienced filmmakers. Some scenes have so-so lighting and poor color grades, there are occasional audio mistakes, the cast list doesn't have any notable names, and none of it looks terribly polished. But who cares... none of these are big problems, and this isn't the type of movie that should be judged harshly. Verdict: If you want a low-brow movie that makes no effort to be politically correct, Rock Paper Scissors is a good watch, and I assume a decent companion to the right supplements. But if you're at all on the fence, this one probably isn't for you.

How It Ends

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: July 20 | IMDb

Starring: Zoe Lister-Jones, Cailee Spaeny, Whitney Cummings, Tawny Newsome, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Marshall-Green, Nick Kroll, Bobby Lee, Fred Armisen

Synopsis: On the last day on Earth, one woman goes on a journey through LA to make it to her last party before the world ends, running into an eclectic cast of characters along the way.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Action, Comedy, Thriller | Streaming: July 22 | Theaters: June 16 (limited availability on June 11 and 12) | IMDb

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Blake Ritson, Gabriella Wright

Synopsis: The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid. As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman.

Here Today

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Stone, Penn Badgley, Kevin Kline, Laura Benanti, Barry Levinson, Louisa Krause, Anna Deavere Smith

Synopsis: Veteran comedy writer Charlie Berns, who is slowly but surely losing his grip on reality, befriends a talented young New York street singer Emma Payge. Together, they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.

Domino: Battle Of The Bones

Comedy | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: David Arquette, Snoop Dogg, Tom Lister Jr., Tasie Lawrence, Lou Beatty Jr.

Synopsis: Domino: Battle of the Bones is a feel-good comedy about an elderly black man who teams up with his awkward, white step-grandson to defeat his rival in a domino tournament.

Jolt

Action | Streaming: July 23 (Amazon Prime Video) | IMDb

Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Stanley Tucci, Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, Anton Kottas, Nathan Cooper, David Bradley, Susan Sarandon

Synopsis: Lindy, an acid-tongued woman with rage issues. Lindy controls her temper by shocking herself with an electrode vest. One day she makes a connection with Justin, which gives her a glimmer of hope for a shock-free future but when he’s murdered, she launches herself on a revenge-fueled rampage in pursuit of his killer.

Midnight in the Switchgrass

Crime, Thriller, Action | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas, Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Caitlin Carmichael, Sistine Stallone

Synopsis: Bruce Willis (DIE HARD franchise) and Megan Fox (TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN) lead a powerful cast including Emile Hirsch (ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD), Lukas Haas (INCEPTION), and Colson Baker (BIRD BOX) in this gritty and intense crime-thriller. While in Florida on another case, FBI agents Helter (Willis) and Lombardo (Fox) cross paths with state cop Crawford (Hirsch), who’s investigating a string of female murders that appear to be related. Lombardo and Crawford team up for an undercover sting, but it goes horribly wrong, plunging Lombardo into grave danger and pitting Crawford against a serial killer in a twisted game of cat and mouse.

Zola

Drama, Comedy, Crime | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: June 30 | IMDb

Starring: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Colman Domingo, Nicholas Braun, Ari'el Stachel, Jason Mitchell, Ts Madison, Megan Hayes, Tony Demil

Synopsis: A waitress agrees to accompany an exotic dancer, her put-upon boyfriend, and her mysterious and domineering roommate on a road trip to Florida to seek their fortune at a high-end strip club.

The Last Letter from Your Lover

Romance, Drama | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn, Nabhaan Rizwan, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Appleton, Ben Cross, Christian Brassington

Synopsis: A young journalist in London becomes obsessed with a series of letters she discovers that recounts an intense star-crossed love affair from the 1960s.

A Dim Valley

Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | IMDb

Starring: Zach Weintraub, Whitmer Thomas, Robert Longstreet, Rachel McKeon, Rosalie Lowe, Feathers Wise

Synopsis: A curmudgeonly biologist and his stoner graduate students encounter a group of mysterious backpackers who disrupt their lives in surprising ways.

Downeast

Drama | Streaming: July 13 | IMDb

Starring: Greg Finley, Dylan Silver, Judson Mills

Synopsis: A story of love, loss, and redemption - Downeast dives into the often ignored seedy underbelly of Maine. The film combines crime, revenge, and the hope for a new life.

Settlers

Science Fiction, Thriller | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Nell Tiger Free, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Jonny Lee Miller, Brooklynn Prince, Natalie Walsh

Synopsis: Remmy and her parents, refugees from Earth, have found peace on the Martian outskirts until strangers appear in the hills beyond their farm. Told as a triptych, the film follows Remmy as she struggles to survive in an uneasy landscape.

Playing with Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story

Documentary | Streaming: July 23 (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Valerie Taylor

Synopsis: Pioneering scuba diver Valerie Taylor, who has dedicated her life to exposing the myth surrounding our fear of sharks.

The Forever Purge

Horror, Action, Thriller | Streaming: July 19 | Theaters: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Josh Lucas, Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Will Patton, Leven Rambin, Cassidy Freeman, Susie Abromeit, Anthony Molinari, Sammi Rotibi

Synopsis: All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end.

Blood Red Sky

Horror, Thriller, Action | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Graham McTavish, Dominic Purcell, Peri Baumeister, Roland Møller, Alexander Scheer, Chidi Ajufo, Jim High, Leonie Brill, Gordon Brown, Kais Setti, Roy McCrerey, Kai Ivo Baulitz, Peter Thorwarth, Stefan Holtz, Peter Thorwarth, Christian Becker, Benjamin Munz, Dascha Dauenhauer, Uwe Stanik

Synopsis: When a group of terrorists hijacks an overnight transatlantic flight, a mysteriously ill woman must unleash a monstrous secret to protect her young son.

32 Malasaña Street

Horror | Streaming: July 20 | IMDb

Starring: Iván Marcos, Bea Segura, Begona Vargas, Javier Botet, Iván Renedo, Sergio Castellanos, María Ballesteros, José Luis de Madariaga, Concha Velasco

July 16

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Animation, Comedy, Family, Science Fiction | Streaming: July 16 (HBO Max) | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Eric Bauza, Zendaya, Bob Bergen, Gerald 'Slink' Johnson

Synopsis: When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court. It's Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life.

How to Deter a Robber

Comedy, Crime | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Vanessa Marano, Leah Lewis, Chris Mulkey, Gabrielle Carteris, Abbie Cobb, Sonny Valicenti, Benjamin Papac, Jonah Ray, Nikki Crawford

Synopsis: In a desolate town in Northern Wisconsin, a stubborn young woman and her naïve boyfriend face off against a pair of amateur burglars. Hilarity ensues. One person dies.

Die in a Gunfight

Romance, Action | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Diego Boneta, Alexandra Daddario, Travis Fimmel, Justin Chatwin, Wade Allain-Marcus, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Nicola Correia Damude, John Ralston, Michelle Nolden

Synopsis: In New York City, a young guy falls for the daughter of his father's nemesis.

Gunpowder Milkshake

Action, Thriller, Adventure | Streaming: July 14 | IMDb

Starring: Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Paul Giamatti, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, Freya Allan, Chloe Coleman, Ralph Ineson

Synopsis: After being abandoned by her mother, Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother's footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm or protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl.

Out of Death

Crime, Thriller | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Jaime King, Bruce Willis, Lala Kent, Tyler Jon Olson, Kelly Greyson, Michael Sirow, Megan Leonard, Kayla Eva, Oliver Trevena

Synopsis: A woman hiking through a forest witnesses four men committing a crime and attempts to escape, teaming up with a forest ranger along the way.

Sublet

Comedy, Drama, Romance, LGBTQ | Streaming: July 9 | Theaters: June 11 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: John Benjamin Hickey, Niv Nissim, Lihi Kornowski, Miki Kam, Omri Loukas, Tamir Ginsburg

Synopsis: A New York Times writer visits Tel Aviv after suffering a tragedy. The city's energy and his relationship with a younger man he meets there bring him back to life.

Crashing Through the Snow

TV Movie, Comedy, Family, Romance | Streaming: July 10 | IMDb

Starring: Amy Acker, Warren Christie, Summer H. Howell, Erik Athavale, Kristian Bruun, Andrea del Campo, Brooke Nevin

Synopsis: Maggie and Sam are crashing Christmas. When he proposes they team up against his sister's perfect Christmas, neither of them are prepared for the blended family challenges that lie ahead.

Gunda

Documentary | Streaming: July 16 | Theaters: December 11 (limited), April 16 (wide?) | IMDb

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Victor Kossakovsky

Synopsis: GUNDA chronicles the unfiltered lives of a mother pig, a flock of chickens, and a herd of cows with masterful intimacy. Using stark, transcendent black and white cinematography and the farm's ambient soundtrack, Master director Victor Kossakowsky invites the audience to slow down and experience life as his subjects do, taking in their world with a magical patience and an other worldly perspective. GUNDA asks us to meditate on the mystery of animal consciousness, and reckon with the role humanity plays in it. Executive produced by Joaquin Phoenix.

The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52

Documentary | Streaming: July 16 | Theaters: July 9 | IMDb

Starring: Joshua Zeman

Synopsis: THE LONELIEST WHALE: THE SEARCH FOR 52 is a cinematic quest to find the “52 Hertz Whale,” which scientists believe has spent its entire life in solitude calling out at a frequency that is different from any other whale. As the film embarks on this engrossing journey, audiences will explore what this whale’s lonely plight can teach us — not just about our changing relationship to the oceans, but to each other.

Great White

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Katrina Bowden, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Aaron Jakubenko, Kimie Tsukakoshi, Tatjana Marjanovic, Jason Wilder, Tim Kano

Synopsis: A tourist trip quickly turns into a living nightmare when five passengers on a seaplane become stranded miles away from shore. What follows is a desperate bid for survival as the group tries to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by the man-eating sharks lurking just beneath the surface.

A Quiet Place Part II

Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi | Streaming: July 16 | Theaters: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy

Synopsis: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Fear Street Part Three: 1666

Horror | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Jeremy Ford, Gillian Jacobs, Emily Rudd

Synopsis: In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, and it's up to teenagers in 1994 to try and finally put an end to their town's curse, before it's too late.

The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home

Documentary, Horror | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Kendall Whelpton, Vera Whelpton, Brian Murray, Cory Heinzen, Richel Stratton, Jennifer Heinzen, John Huntington

Synopsis: The world-famous house that inspired the Conjuring film has recently been sold and is now open to paranormal investigations. With special access, a small group of filmmakers and paranormal investigators are allowed to move into the famously haunted home for two weeks in hopes of capturing evidence. During this time the group will be experiencing, investigating, and documenting every moment. Will they be able to make it through their stay? Do malevolent spirits still haunt this home, or is it something more sinister?

July 9

Black Widow

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Streaming: July 9 (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour

Synopsis: Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family | Streaming: July 9 | Theaters: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, James McGrath

Synopsis: The Templeton brothers — Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted — have become adults and drifted away from each other. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.

The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2

Action, Comedy, Horror | Streaming: July 9 | Theaters: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Mike Epps, Zulay Henao, Bresha Webb, Tyrin Turner, Andrew Bachelor, Deon Taylor, Corey Harrell, Katt Williams

Synopsis: From Beverly Hills to the Chicago 'burbs, mayhem and hilarity seem to follow The Blacks wherever they go. After surviving a night of terror on the West Coast, (not-so) best-selling author Carl Black (Mike Epps) moves his family back to his childhood home in the Windy City where he hopes to find the peace and quiet he needs to write his new book. But when an eccentric neighbor (Katt Williams) moves in next door, Carl becomes convinced that the man is a vampire trying to take his family, and must team up with his oddball neighbors to save his career and their lives!

How I Became a Superhero

Fantasy, Mystery, Action, Thriller, Adventure | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb

Starring: Pio Marmaï, Leïla Bekhti, Vimala Pons

Synopsis: Paris 2020, super­heroes are perfectly assimilated with­in soci­ety and want to be famous at all costs. A drug that gives superpow­ers to mere mor­tals is spread­ing all over town. Lieu­tenants More­au and Schaltz­mann are investigating the case with the sup­port of two ex-super­heroes, Monte Car­lo and Cal­lista. They’ll do what­ev­er it takes to dis­man­tle the traf­fic. But More­au’s past resur­faces and the inves­ti­ga­tion becomes more com­pli­cat­ed...

Running Against the Wind

Drama | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb

Starring: Mikias Wolde, Ashenafi Nigusu, Joseph Reta Belay, Samrawit Desalegn, Genene Alemu, Yemariam Melkamu

Synopsis: The film follows the fate of two boys, one of whom hopes to become an Olympic runner and the other a photographer.

The One And Only Dick Gregory

Documentary | Streaming: July 4 @ 9pm ET/PT (Showtime) | IMDb

Starring: Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Lena Waithe, Harry Belafonte, Dave Chappelle, Dick Gregory

Synopsis: This revealing portrait of comedian/activist Dick Gregory documents his many personal reinventions throughout the decades, from celebrity to civil rights hero and beyond, while hearing from the incredible entertainers who have been inspired by his blueprint.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978

Horror | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb

Starring: Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, Chiara Aurelia, Gillian Jacobs, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Drew Scheid, Kiana Madeira

Synopsis: In 1978, two rival groups at Camp Nightwing must band together to solve a terrifying mystery when horrors from their towns' history come alive.

Meander

Drama, Horror, Science Fiction | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb

Starring: Gaia Weiss, Peter Franzén, Romane Libert, Frédéric Franchitti, Corneliu Dragomirescu, Eva Niewdanski

Synopsis: After getting a car ride from an unknown man, Lisa wakes up in a tube. On her arm is strapped a bracelet with a countdown. She quickly understands that every 8 minutes, fire burns an occupied section. She has no choice but to crawl into safe sections to survive. To know why she’s there and how to get out, Lisa will have to face the memories of her dead daughter…

A Nightmare Wakes

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 6 | IMDb

Starring: Alix Wilton Regan, Giullian Gioiello, Claire Glassford, Philippe Bowgen, Lee Garrett

Synopsis: A NIGHTMARE WAKES is based on the timeless novel and the birth of one of cinema’s most iconic monsters. While composing her famous novel “Frankenstein,” Mary Shelley descends into an opium-fueled fever dream and carries on a torrid love affair at a remote lake house. As she writes, the characters of her novel come to life and begin to plague her relationship, forcing everyone—including herself—to question her sanity.

Son

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 8 | IMDb

Starring: Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, Luke David Blumm

Synopsis: After a mysterious group breaks into Laura’s home and attempts to abduct her eight-year-old son, David, the two of them flee town in search of safety. But soon after the failed kidnapping, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from increasing psychosis and convulsions. Following her maternal instincts, Laura commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive, but soon she must decide how far she is willing to go to save her son.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

Lucky

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: August 3 | IMDb

Starring: Brea Grant, Dhruv Uday Singh, Kausar Mohammed, Hunter C. Smith, Kristina Klebe

Synopsis: life takes a sudden turn for May (Grant), a popular self-help book author, when she finds herself the target of a mysterious man with murderous intentions. Every night without fail, he comes after her, and every day the people around her barely seem to notice. With no one to turn to, May is pushed to her limits and must take matters into her own hands to survive and to regain control of her life.

On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky

Documentary | Streaming: August 3 | IMDb

Starring: Shannon LeGro, Seth Breedlove, Seth Breedlove

Synopsis: On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky traces decades of reports of mysterious objects, creatures and enigmatic beings seemingly not of this earth. Tracking reports around the state of West Virginia, the film retraces steps taken in previous Small Town Monsters productions while digging deeper into the mysteries around us.

Monuments

Comedy, Adventure, Drama | Streaming: August 3 | IMDb

Starring: David Sullivan, Marguerite Moreau, Javier Muñoz, Rivkah Reyes, Joel Murray

Synopsis: When Laura is killed in an accident, her estranged husband, Ted, wants to honor their time together by scattering her ashes where they first fell in love. But, he’s being chased by her family and the memory of the mistakes he made in life.

Fireboys

Documentary | Streaming: August 3

Starring: Chuy Hernandez, Alex Bailon, Dominiq Porter, Antoinio Wellington, Drew Dickler, Jakob Hochendoner

Synopsis: Fireboys is the untold story of young men incarcerated in California who are offered a way out: by fighting wildfires. Immersive and personal, this coming-of-age story examines a correctional path that is both hopeful and destructive.

Pray Away

Documentary | Streaming: August 3 | IMDb

Starring: Kristine Stolakis

Synopsis: Five evangelicals in the 1970s break away and form Exodus International, a group that claims that gay people can become straight through prayer and conversion therapy.

Beckett

Thriller, Drama | Streaming: August 4 | IMDb

Starring: John David Washington, Alicia Vikander, Boyd Holbrook

Synopsis: Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy and on the run for his life.

Nine Days

Drama, Fantasy | Theaters: August 6 (wide) | Note: July 30 (NY & LA) | IMDb

Starring: Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgård, Benedict Wong, Tony Hale, David Rysdahl, Geraldine Hughes, Arianna Ortiz, Perry Smith

Synopsis: A reclusive man conducts a series of interviews with human souls for a chance to be born.

The Last Matinee

Drama, Horror, [Spanish] | Streaming: August 24 | Theaters: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Luciana Grasso, Ricardo Islas, Julieta Spinelli, Franco Duran, Pedro Duarte

Synopsis: The audience attending the last showing of a horror film in a small downtown cinema are terrorized by a murderer who begins to pick them off, one by one. The only person to notice that something strange is going on is the projectionist’s daughter.

The Suicide Squad

Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Comedy, Science Fiction | Theaters: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian

Synopsis: Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

6:45

Thriller | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Thomas G. Waites, Augie Duke, Sabina Friedman-Seitz

Synopsis: What if one of the best days of your life suddenly turned into one of your worst nightmares? And what if you were forced to relive that same day again and again? From Director Craig Singer (Dark Ride, Perkins 14, Animal Room) comes a pulse-pounding, time-looping psychological thriller about a dream vacation gone very, very bad. Bobby Patterson (Michael Reed) is taking one last romantic shot at saving his rocky relationship with his girlfriend, Jules Rables (Augie Duke) on a weekend getaway to the picturesque island resort of Bog Grove. To their bewilderment, the sleepy beach town is curiously deserted, but they soon learn about its notorious and bloody history -- one that's about to repeat itself again and again... The pair's relationship issues are quickly cast aside in order to overcome a demented cycle of terror in which they're seemingly trapped. And no matter what great lengths they take to avoid it, Bobby and Jules awake at 6:45 each morning to a nightmarish chain of events with no escape.

Playing God

Crime, Comedy, Thriller | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Luke Benward, Hannah Kasulka, Michael McKean, Alan Tudyk, Jude Demorest

Synopsis: Hoping for the biggest score of their lives, sibling con artists try to convince a grieving billionaire that they can introduce him to God. To complete the scam, they recruit their longtime mentor to play the role of the almighty.

Annette

Drama, Romance, Music | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Rila Fukushima, Devyn McDowell, Angèle, Rebecca Dyson-Smith, Ron Mael, Russell Mael

Synopsis: The story of Henry, a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor and Ann, a singer of international renown. In the spotlight, they are the perfect couple, healthy, happy, and glamourous. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives.

Val

Documentary | Streaming: August 6 (Amazon Prime Video)

Starring: Val Kilmer, Jack Kilmer, Kevin Bacon, Sean Penn, Marlon Brando, David Thewlis, Kurt Russell, Tom Cruise

Synopsis: For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.

Vivo

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana

Synopsis: Vivo, a one-of-kind kinkajou, must find his way from Havana to Miami in order to deliver a song on behalf of his beloved owner and mentor, Andrés.

Infinitum: Subject Unknown

Science Fiction, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Tori Butler-Hart, Conleth Hill, Ian McKellen, Wendy Muir Hart, Christopher Hart, Matthew Butler-Hart, Holly Dale Spencer, Ben Lee, Graham Butler

Synopsis: Jane wakes up in a strange attic, in a parallel world, with seemingly no way out. She is stuck in a time-loop, destined to relive the same day over and over with little memory of her doing it before. But with each 'reset' she starts to remember more and more and begins to piece together what may be happening to her, with clues pointing to a Professor Aaron Ostergaard. She makes her way to the mysterious Wytness Quantum Research Centre, run by Charles Marland-White, to try to find a way out.

Notorious Nick

Drama | Streaming: August 6 (but likely August 17) | IMDb

Starring: Cody Christian, Elisabeth Röhm, Kevin Pollak, Barry Livingston, Samuel Evan Horowitz, Christopher Michael Holley, Anthony Snow, Erik Jorn Sundquist, Josh Campbell, Matthew Stuecken, Darrin Reed, Mark S. Allen, Howard Burd, Mark DiSalle, Jeffery Alan Jones, Darrin Reed, Brian Hamm, Jeffery Alan Jones, Julia Chiesa, Julia Chiesa, Lisa Burd

Synopsis: Nick Newell, a one-armed MMA fighter gets a rare chance to fight for the lightweight championship. He strives to win for himself and all the other people in the world with physical challenges.

Even in Dreams

Drama, Music | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Alison Arngrim, Monica Moore Smith, James Gaisford, Kaden Caldwell, Savannah Ostler, Tanner Gillman, Adrian R'Mante, Sarah Kent, Eric Osmond

Synopsis: Sam is an aspiring musician that just lost her older sister Amber. During the difficult grieving process, Sam finds comfort in singing and song writing - fulfilling the dreams that Amber would now never be able to pursue. Along with Amber's band, Sam moves to Nashville to pursue Amber's dream of making a career in the music industry. Upon arrival, they sign with a music manager who immediately provides them with success, but at a price. As the taste of fame draws near, tensions begin to rise within the band. Will the industry tear them apart and change forever who they are?

Swan Song

Drama, Comedy | Streaming: August 6 or 13 | IMDb

Starring: Udo Kier, Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Evans, Michael Urie, Ira Hawkins, Stephanie McVay, Tom Bloom, Thom Hilton, Roshon Thomas

Synopsis: Legendary actor Udo Kier stars as retired hairdresser Pat Pitsenbarger, who escapes the confines of his small-town Sandusky, Ohio nursing home after learning of his former client's dying wish for him to style her final hairdo. Soon, Pat embarks on an odyssey to confront the ghosts of his past -- and collect the beauty supplies necessary for the job. SWAN SONG is a comical and bittersweet journey about rediscovering one's sparkle, and looking gorgeous while doing so.

Whirlybird

Documentary | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Zoey Tur, Marika Gerrard

Synopsis: Soaring above the chaotic spectacle of ‘80s and ‘90s Los Angeles, a young couple revolutionized breaking news with their brazen helicopter reporting. Culled from this news duo’s sprawling video archive is a poignant L.A. story of a family in turbulence hovering over a city unhinged.

John and the Hole

Thriller, Drama | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Charlie Shotwell, Taissa Farmiga, Jennifer Ehle, Michael C. Hall, Lucien Spelman, Ben O'Brien, Pamela Jayne Morgan, Georgia Lyman, Samantha LeBretton

Synopsis: While exploring the neighboring woods, 13-year-old John discovers an unfinished bunker — a deep hole in the ground. Seemingly without provocation, he drugs his affluent parents and older sister and drags their unconscious bodies into the bunker, where he holds them captive. As they anxiously wait for John to free them from the hole, the boy returns home, where he can finally do what he wants.

She Ball

Drama | Streaming: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Nick Cannon, Melody Rae, Evan Ross, K. D. Aubert, Birdman, D.C. Young Fly, Cedric the Entertainer, Faizon Love, Luenell

Synopsis: On a mission to save his Inglewood community center, Avery Watts enlists a talented basketball player, Shelby, to help him win the grand prize in a street ball tournament. Together, Avery and Shelby challenge local politicians, gangs and their own stereotypes to save their community.

Rising Wolf (formerly: Ascendant)

Mystery, Science Fiction, Thriller | Streaming: August 10 | IMDb

Starring: Charlotte Best, Jonny Pasvolsky, Andrew Jack, Susan Prior, Karelina Clarke, Tahlia Sturzaker, Elsa Cocquerel, Lily Stewart, Alex Menglet

Synopsis: A young woman wakes, trapped, kidnapped in an elevator of a super high rise building at the mercy of her tormentors. This stylistic thriller, set in Shanghai, explores a young woman's instinct to survive in a situation out of her control. Trapped, without any form of escape, and cocooned in the belly of the beast, Aria is forced to adapt her thinking, her beliefs and her endurance. This is the first of the journeys that assault her mind and her senses, pinning her down in anguish only to emerge connected to abilities that define who she truly is.

The Kissing Booth 3

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: August 11 | IMDb

Starring: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Molly Ringwald, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young

Synopsis: It's the summer before Elle heads to college, and she's facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?

Homeroom

Documentary | Streaming: August 12 | IMDb

Starring: Denilson Garibo, Libby Schaaf

Synopsis: Oakland High School's class of 2020 confronts an unprecedented year as anxiety over test scores and college applications gives way to uncertainty springing from a rapidly developing pandemic. Efforts to eliminate the school district's police force unfold against the backdrop of growing nationwide demands for systemic change.

Free Guy

Comedy, Action, Adventure, Science Fiction | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Owen Burke, Kayla Caulfield, Camille Kostek

Synopsis: A bank teller called Guy realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.

Charming the Hearts of Men

Drama | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Anna Friel, Sean Astin, Kelsey Grammer, Tina Ivlev, Aml Ameen

Synopsis: A romantic drama set during the politically charged early 60s where a sophisticated woman returns to her Southern home town and discovers her options are limited yet discrimination is plentiful. With the help of a Congressional ally, she inspires historic legislation which allows opportunities and protections never before afforded to women.

Respect

Music, Drama, History, Documentary | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore

Synopsis: The rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom.

Crime Story

Action, Crime, Drama | Streaming: August 13 (Paramount and Saban Films) | Theaters: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Richard Dreyfuss, Mira Sorvino, D.W. Moffett, Cress Williams, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Haviland Stillwell, Andrea Frankle, Alejandra Rivera Flaviá, Adam Lipsius, Adam Lipsius, Adam Lipsius, Alex Mace, John DeFazio, Bill Waxler, Chad Darnell

Synopsis: Starring Academy Award® winners Richard Dreyfuss (The Goodbye Girl) and Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite). When ex-mob boss Ben Myers (Dreyfuss) is targeted in a home robbery, he goes on a deadly rampage of vengeance. But with his family caught in the crosshairs, Myers must finally face the consequences of his dark past in this action-packed crime thriller.

The East

War, Drama, Thriller, History | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Martijn Lakemeier, Marwan Kenzari, Jonas Smulders, Jim Deddes, Abel van Gijlswijk, Coen Bril, Reinout Scholten van Aschat, Joes Brauers, Peter Paul Muller

Synopsis: A young Dutch soldier deployed to suppress post-WWII independence efforts in the Netherlands’ colony of Indonesia finds himself torn between duty and conscience when he joins an increasingly ruthless commander’s elite squad.

Sparkling: The Story of Champagne

Documentary | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Vitalie Taittinger, Bruno Paillard, Stephen Fry, Oz Clarke, Nicholas Soames, Jean-Baptiste Lecaillon, Vincent Chaperon, Tony Laithwaite, Don Kladstrup

Synopsis: A love letter to the joys and pleasures of champagne.

Don't Breathe 2

Thriller, Horror | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Stephen Lang, Bobby Schofield, Rocci Williams, Adam Young, Christian Zagia, Steffan Rhodri, Stephanie Arcila, Diaana Babnicova

Synopsis: The Blind Man has been hiding out for several years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a devastating house fire. Their quiet life together is shattered when a group of criminals kidnap the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to save her.

Howling Village

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: August 13 (or 17) | IMDb

Starring: Ayaka Miyoshi, Ryota Bando, Rinka Otani, Tsuyoshi Furukawa, Hina Miyano, Renji Ishibashi, Takamasa Suga, Megumi Okina, Reiko Takashima

Synopsis: After her brother goes missing, a young psychologist visits an infamous haunted and cursed location known as 'Howling Village' to investigate his disappearance and uncover her family's dark history.

The Lost Leonardo

Documentary | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Martin Kemp, Luke Syson, Christoph Jörg, Mark Monroe, Andreas Koefoed, Andreas Koefoed

Synopsis: In 2008, a few of the world’s most distinguished Leonardo Da Vinci experts gathered around an easel at the National Gallery in London to examine a mysterious painting—an unassuming Salvator Mundi (Latin for Savior of the World)—found in a shady New Orleans auction house, that a select few believed to be a long-forgotten masterwork by Leonardo Da Vinci. That day, Salvator Mundi was authenticated as being the creation of Da Vinci himself, and thus, one of the most beguiling and perplexing stories of the 21st century was set into motion.

Ema

Drama [Spanish] | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Mariana Di Girolamo, Gael García Bernal, Santiago Cabrera, Paola Giannini, Cristián Suárez, Mariana Loyola, Catalina Saavedra, Susana Hidalgo, Josefina Fiebelkorn

Synopsis: Ema is a magnetic and impulsive dancer in a reggaeton troupe. Her toxic marriage to choreographer Gastón is beyond repair, following a decision to give up on their adopted child Polo. She sets out on a mission to get him back, not caring who she’ll need to fight, seduce or destroy to make it happen.

CODA

Drama, Music | Streaming: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman, John Fiore

Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

Theatrical releases

If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.

Once I Was Engaged

Comedy, Romance | Theaters: July 21 | IMDb

Starring: Bart Johnson, Clare Niederpruem, Paris Warner, Lisa Valentine Clark, Tanner Gillman

Synopsis: When Bree Carrington gets engaged while at BYU Hawaii, her loving but over-the-top mom goes all out to create the wedding of the century. But both mother and daughter must overcome the pressure of perfection when this happily ever af

Old

Thriller, Mystery | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlen, Aaron Pierre, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung

Synopsis: A family on a tropical holiday discovers that the secluded beach where they are staying is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Action, Adventure | Streaming: September 6 (Paramount+) | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, Iko Uwais, Steven Allerick, Peter Mensah

Synopsis: After saving the life of their heir apparent, tenacious loner Snake Eyes is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage where he is taught the ways of the ninja warrior. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Joe Bell

Drama | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Reid Miller, Connie Britton, Maxwell Jenkins

Synopsis: The true story of a small town, working class father who embarks on a solo walk across the U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

Ailey

Documentary | Streaming: August 6 | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Robert Battle, Rennie Harris, Darrin Ross, Don Martin, Mary Barnett, Linda Kent, George Faison, Judith Jamison, William Hammond

Synopsis: Alvin Ailey was a visionary artist who found salvation through dance. Told in his own words and through the creation of a dance inspired by his life, this immersive portrait follows a man who, when confronted by a world that refused to embrace him, determined to build one that would.

Stillwater

Drama, Thriller | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Matt Damon, Camille Cottin, Abigail Breslin, Lilou Siauvaud, Deanna Dunagan, Idir Azougli, Anne Le Ny, Moussa Maaskri, Isabelle Tanakil, Naidra Ayadi, April Warren, Tom McCarthy, Tom McCarthy, Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, Steve Golin, Tom McCarthy, Jonathan King, Liza Chasin, Jeff Skoll, David Linde, Robert Kessel, Thomas Bidegain, Tom McArdle, Philip Messina, Gilles Graziano

Synopsis: Unemployed roughneck Bill Baker (Academy Award® winner Matt Damon) travels from Oklahoma to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter Allison (Academy Award® nominee Abigail Breslin). Imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit. Allison seizes on a new tip that could exonerate her and presses Bill to engage her legal team But Bill eager to prove his worth and regain his daughters trust, takes matters into his own hands. He is quickly stymied by language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system until he meets French actress Virginie (Camille Cottin), mother to eight-year-old Maya (Lilou Siauvaud). Together, these unlikely allies embark on a journey of discovery, truth, love and liberation.

The Green Knight

Fantasy, Adventure, Drama | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, David Lowery, David Lowery, Tim Headington, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston, Theresa Steele Page, Jason Cloth, Aaron L. Gilbert, Macdara Kelleher, Ashley Levinson, Andrew Droz Palermo, David Lowery, Daniel Hart, Jade Healy, Louise Kiely

Synopsis: An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, THE GREEN KNIGHT tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

The Evening Hour

Drama | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Philip Ettinger, Stacy Martin, Cosmo Jarvis, Michael Trotter, Kerry Bishé, Lili Taylor, Marc Menchaca, Tess Harper, Hannah Barefoot

Synopsis: Cole Freeman maintains an uneasy equilibrium in his rural Appalachian town, looking after the old and infirm while selling their excess painkillers to local addicts. But when an old friend returns with plans that upend the fragile balance and identity he's so painstakingly crafted, Cole is forced to take action.

The Comeback Trail

Action, Comedy, Crime | Theaters: July 23 (wide) | Note: Available on Sky TV and Now TV | IMDb

Starring: Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Zach Braff, Emile Hirsch, Kate Katzman, Patrick Muldoon, Malcolm Barrett, Eddie Griffin

Synopsis: Two movie producers who owe money to the mob set up their aging movie star for an insurance scam to try and save themselves. But they wind up getting more than they ever imagined.

