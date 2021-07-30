Google Pay is nothing less than an unchecked madman when it comes to signing on new banks in the US, blowing well past 3,000 supported institutions just a few months back. But while the lion's share of action may be taking place in the States, there's also been plenty of activity occurring in nations all across the globe — and last time we took count, Pay had signed up an additional 61 banks. Now we're rounding up the latest once again, and it's clear that Google's had a busy summer.
All told, we're looking at 43 financial institutions formalizing their compatibility with Google Pay in the time since we last caught up in early May.
- Australia
- BNK Bank
- Certegy Ezi-Pay PTY LTD
- Great Southern Bank
- Brazil
- Acesso Bank
- Banestes
- BTG+
- BRBCARD
- Original
- Nubank
- Porto Seguro
- Woop Sicredi
- Bulgaria
- Transcard Financial Services AD
- Canada
- Collabria Financial Services Inc.
- G&F FINANCIAL GROUP
- The Police Credit Union
- Princess Credit Union
- Square Canada Inc.
- Chile
- Lider BCI
- Croatia
- Zagrebačka banka
- Denmark
- Resurs Bank AB
- Finland
- Resurs Bank AB
- Germany
- Consors Finanz
- Greece
- Edenred
- India
- Federal Bank
- IndusInd Bank
- RBL Bank
- Italy
- ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
- Enel X NG
- Japan
- Minna Bank, Ltd.
- Latvia
- VIA Payments UAB
- Netherlands
- ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
- New Zealand
- Afterpay
- Norway
- Resurs Bank AB
- Russia
- BM-Bank Joint-Stock Company
- Far Eastern Bank (RU) Visa
- KB Poidem!
- Sweden
- Resurs Bank AB
- Switzerland
- Cornèr Banca
- Ukraine
- JSC "Commercial Bank "Globus"
- Megabank JSC
- United Kingdom
- Level Card
- Payment Card Solutions UK Limited
- Zilch Technology Limited
