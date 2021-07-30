Google Pay is nothing less than an unchecked madman when it comes to signing on new banks in the US, blowing well past 3,000 supported institutions just a few months back. But while the lion's share of action may be taking place in the States, there's also been plenty of activity occurring in nations all across the globe — and last time we took count, Pay had signed up an additional 61 banks. Now we're rounding up the latest once again, and it's clear that Google's had a busy summer.

All told, we're looking at 43 financial institutions formalizing their compatibility with Google Pay in the time since we last caught up in early May.

Australia BNK Bank Certegy Ezi-Pay PTY LTD Great Southern Bank

Brazil Acesso Bank Banestes BTG+ BRBCARD Original Nubank Porto Seguro Woop Sicredi

Bulgaria Transcard Financial Services AD

Canada Collabria Financial Services Inc. G&F FINANCIAL GROUP The Police Credit Union Princess Credit Union Square Canada Inc.

Chile Lider BCI

Croatia Zagrebačka banka

Denmark Resurs Bank AB

Finland Resurs Bank AB

Germany Consors Finanz

Greece Edenred

India Federal Bank IndusInd Bank RBL Bank

Italy ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Enel X NG

Japan Minna Bank, Ltd.

Latvia VIA Payments UAB

Netherlands ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

New Zealand Afterpay

Norway Resurs Bank AB

Russia BM-Bank Joint-Stock Company Far Eastern Bank (RU) Visa KB Poidem!

Sweden Resurs Bank AB

Switzerland Cornèr Banca

Ukraine JSC "Commercial Bank "Globus" Megabank JSC

United Kingdom Level Card Payment Card Solutions UK Limited Zilch Technology Limited

