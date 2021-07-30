Google Pay is nothing less than an unchecked madman when it comes to signing on new banks in the US, blowing well past 3,000 supported institutions just a few months back. But while the lion's share of action may be taking place in the States, there's also been plenty of activity occurring in nations all across the globe — and last time we took count, Pay had signed up an additional 61 banks. Now we're rounding up the latest once again, and it's clear that Google's had a busy summer.

All told, we're looking at 43 financial institutions formalizing their compatibility with Google Pay in the time since we last caught up in early May.

  • Australia
    • BNK Bank
    • Certegy Ezi-Pay PTY LTD
    • Great Southern Bank
  • Brazil
    • Acesso Bank
    • Banestes
    • BTG+
    • BRBCARD
    • Original
    • Nubank
    • Porto Seguro
    • Woop Sicredi
  • Bulgaria
    • Transcard Financial Services AD
  • Canada
    • Collabria Financial Services Inc.
    • G&F FINANCIAL GROUP
    • The Police Credit Union
    • Princess Credit Union
    • Square Canada Inc.
  • Chile
    • Lider BCI
  • Croatia
    • Zagrebačka banka
  • Denmark
    • Resurs Bank AB
  • Finland
    • Resurs Bank AB
  • Germany
    • Consors Finanz
  • Greece
    • Edenred
  • India
    • Federal Bank
    • IndusInd Bank
    • RBL Bank
  • Italy
    • ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
    • Enel X NG
  • Japan
    • Minna Bank, Ltd.
  • Latvia
    • VIA Payments UAB
  • Netherlands
    • ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  • New Zealand
    • Afterpay
  • Norway
    • Resurs Bank AB
  • Russia
    • BM-Bank Joint-Stock Company
    • Far Eastern Bank (RU) Visa
    • KB Poidem!
  • Sweden
    • Resurs Bank AB
  • Switzerland
    • Cornèr Banca
  • Ukraine
    • JSC "Commercial Bank "Globus"
    • Megabank JSC
  • United Kingdom
    • Level Card
    • Payment Card Solutions UK Limited
    • Zilch Technology Limited
