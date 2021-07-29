We're racing towards the launch of Samsung's newest flagship folding phones, but that doesn't mean the leaks are slowing down. After looking at a stylus-equipped case for the Galaxy Z Fold3, clamshell covers are next on the docket. Samsung has a bunch of unique cases coming for its latest phone, ensuring you'll never drop it on the ground again.

While you won't find a slot here for the S Pen, these Galaxy Z Flip3 cases are still pretty interesting (via 91mobiles). Samsung has designed its latest shells in three different variants: plain, ring, and strap. The regular iteration is about what you'd expect for a device like this, with pieces that snap right into place. It'll include leather and clear options, perfect for showing off whichever of the rumored colors you decide to pick up.

The ring and strap versions are arguably more interesting. The former features a built-in phone ring, a PopSocket-esque utility that helps keep you from dropping your expensive glass-covered gadget. Usually, this ring is a third-party accessory you apply to the back of the device, but here, it's installed directly into this case. The strapped version is even more unique, positioning a wide Flip-branded hand strap along the rear of the shell.

Images via 91mobiles.

These photos also give us another look at the Z Flip3 itself, confirming what we saw in leaked renders just a few days ago. Although the design hasn't been radically changed, the larger exterior display should be a nice upgrade for anyone throwing it back to the days of flip phones.

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is less than two weeks away, so while you wait, make sure you check out its Inception-fied teaser.