It seems like only yesterday that OnePlus's 2018 flagships got their very first OxygenOS 11 open betas, but it's actually been three whole weeks. If you've spent that time counting down the days waiting for a second beta, you're in luck. OnePlus has returned with an all-new revision to its software, alongside a couple of essential bug fixes for testers.
Unlike last time, the changelog for Oxygen OS 11 beta 2 is pretty sparse. There are no major surprises or game-changing new features to speak of — just a handful of fixes for common issues found in OnePlus's first release. Overheating control management seems to be the biggest fix here, as this software is now optimized to prevent third-party apps from roasting your phone.
Changelog
- System
- Optimized the overheating control management of third-party apps
- Improved system stability and fixed known issues
- Camera
- Fixed the issue of captured images can't be saved
- Network
- Enhanced the connectivity of 5G Wi-Fi
Captured images will now correctly save to the gallery, which is sure to please any parents or pet owners who found themselves unable to snap photos of their loved ones. Network conditions over 5GHz Wi-Fi channels have been "enhanced," which might lead to faster and more stable connections. And finally, there's a vague improvement to "system stability" for good measure.
As always, you can head over to OnePlus's forums to check out the complete list of patch notes. If you're interested in joining the beta, you'll need to start by installing the original release before updating to this current version. With any luck, we're only a couple of betas away from a stable upgrade.
