Chromebooks have never seen so much growth as they have since the global pandemic brought the world home, and for good reason: they're fast, reliable, and secure — all for a low price. Acer is one of the most committed Chromebook manufacturers out there, and its Spin 713 from last year is still one of the hottest Chrome devices on the market today, offering terrific bang for your buck with its premium specifications and cheap price. Right now, you can snag an Acer-certified refurbished unit on eBay for just $427.49 — nearly 50% off its $630 sticker price.

You'd be wrong to think the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is just an ordinary convertible laptop. Even today, it's a powerhouse of a machine, boasting Intel's 10th generation Core i5-10210U processor, blistering-fast 128GB NVME storage, and 8GB of RAM. Its crisp 13.5 inch 2256 x 1504 IPS display has a 3:2 aspect ratio, making it a solid Netflix machine that's also great for getting work done.

You won't have to embrace dongle life thanks to the Spin 713's great selection of ports. There are two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports on the device — one on each side for convenient 45W fast charging. It also has USB-A 3.0, a microSD card slot, a headphone jack, and an HDMI port. It will continue receiving updates until June 2025, giving you about 4 more years before hitting its built-in obsolescence. Acer claims 10 hours of use on a single charge.

This configuration has a sticker price of $630, but today, you can grab this premium Chromebook for $427.49 at eBay when you apply the PICKCR5 coupon at checkout. For those of us wary of buying things on eBay, the unit is certified refurbished and sold directly from Acer. The Chromebook Spin 713 offers one of the best Chrome OS experiences out there, but you risk missing out on this great bargain if you delay — there's a limited quantity available. It's a great Chromebook that earned a Most Wanted award from us, and we wholeheartedly recommend pulling the trigger.