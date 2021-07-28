Whether you're headed out on a road trip or back into the office, knowing the best way to drive from one place to the next is essential to avoid headache-inducing obstacles. Waze is already one of the best alternatives to Google Maps, utilizing crowdsourced data to track speed traps and traffic jams. With a new update, the app wants to ensure drivers know what they'll face well before rubber hits the road.
Waze's redesigned pre-drive page calls attention to all sorts of necessary information for a fast, efficient, and safe commute. The app will highlight current traffic conditions alongside roadblocks like accidents and construction zones — all before you even hit the "Start drive" button. You can swap between various alternate routes, view exact toll amounts, and get the top-recommended route to ensure you get wherever you need to go.
Much of this information is in the app as it stands, but with Waze's refreshed look, it's much easier to view on a single page before leaving the house. This update is now arriving on smartphones around the globe, though it'll take a couple of months for access to come to everyone. You can make sure you've updated to the app's newest version by hitting the Play Store link below or by grabbing the latest APK from APK Mirror.
